Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs

live

LIVE Updates | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs

IPL 2023 Live Score, RR vs GT Match Updates, Gujarat Titans are on top of IPL 2023 points table with 12 points while Rajasthan Royals are on the fourth spot with 10 points. Get RR vs GT live updates and live streaming details.

RR vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

Load More

LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score

Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in an IPL 2023 encounter in Sawai Mansingh stadium on Friday. Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back to winning ways. Gujarat Titans are perched atop the points table with 12 points despite their five-run loss to wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, while the Royals are on the fourth spot and have 10 points.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.