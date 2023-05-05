Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs

IPL 2023 Live Score, RR vs GT Match Updates, Gujarat Titans are on top of IPL 2023 points table with 12 points while Rajasthan Royals are on the fourth spot with 10 points. Get RR vs GT live updates and live streaming details.

Updated: May 5, 2023 7:04 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Playing XIs

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

    Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Both skippers Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson are out in the centre. Rajasthan Royals win the toss and they will bat first. RR bring in Adam Zampa in place of Jason Holder.

  • 6:54 PM IST

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: It will be interesting to see how Yashasvi Jaiswal handles Mohammed Shami’s swing early on the innings. Plus we haven’t seen fireworks from Jos Buttler that much as compared to previous seasons yet.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Will Sai Kishore make his way into the playing XI considering he bowled at length at nets yesterday? Toss coming up soon.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: This could be Joshua Little’s last game this season for Gujarat Titans before joining the Ireland national squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh in England that begins from May 9.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans have beaten Rajasthan Royals in all the three games they faced them last season – including the final. In IPL 2023, but RR have already pulled one back with a victory in Ahmedabad.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: All eyes will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored his maiden IPL ton in Rajasthan Royals’ last match.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the much-feared bowling department failed to defend 212. Pace spearhead Trent Boult, all-rounder Jason Holder, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen all leaked runs.

  • 6:32 PM IST

LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score

Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in an IPL 2023 encounter in Sawai Mansingh stadium on Friday. Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back to winning ways. Gujarat Titans are perched atop the points table with 12 points despite their five-run loss to wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, while the Royals are on the fourth spot and have 10 points.

Published Date: May 5, 2023 7:01 PM IST

Updated Date: May 5, 2023 7:04 PM IST

