Rajasthan vs Hyderabad IPL 2012, Match 52: Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL.

Published: May 7, 2023 5:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live Updates

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: SRH have been hit hard by the poor show of the batters. The opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal has failed to provide quick starts, putting immense pressure on the likes of Rahul Tripathi, skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen to do the job.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Having suffered a close five-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game, SRH would look to return to winning ways to keep their play-off hopes alive.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: SRH, on the other hand, have registered just three wins from nine games to occupy the penultimate spot in the 10-team competition.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: On the bowling front too, RR will have to pull up the socks with Trent Boult and Adam Zampa going for runs. The onus would be on Boult and Sandeep Sharma to provide a good start and the the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal taking charge.

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: “And once that intent is shown, it doesn’t matter how good a bowler you are, you are always thinking that you can’t give the batter anything loose because you’re going to get put away. So that’s one area that we’ve got to really look at,” the RR coach further added.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: “Even a defence in T20 cricket has to have the intent of wanting to score. You work down the sequence of 6, 4, 3, 2, 1; or, if you’re under pressure, you go 4, 3, 2, 1. But you are always looking for opportunities to score, and at the minimum, getting off strike”, Sangakkara added.

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: RR coach Kumar Sangakkara didn’t mince his words in criticising the effort of his batters, especially against the spinners. “You can’t sit and wait in T20 cricket and let the bowlers bowl to us…we played a very poor game,” a livid Sangakkar said.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: RR have always looked like a dominating side when Jaiswal and Buttler click but the team management would be concerned with the inconsistent run of its middle-orders as the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer are yet to fire in unison.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: In their last outing RR, which boasts of one of the potent opening duo of the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, put up a disastrous batting display. But the duo failed to live up to the expectations.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Despite back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and GT, RR have managed to hold on to their spot in the top four of the standings with five wins and as many losses.

Jaipur: Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav.

Published Date: May 7, 2023 5:52 PM IST

