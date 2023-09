Home

Sports

SA Vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates, Score: Australia Look To Continue Winning Momentum

live

SA Vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates, Score: Australia Look To Continue Winning Momentum

South Africa Vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates of SA vs AUS second game.

South Africa vs Australia: 2nd ODI Live Score

SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE

South Africa would like to level the ODI series when Temba Bavuma’s men take on Australia in the second match against Australia on Saturday. South Africa lost the first ODI despite Bavuma’s century. With Pat Cummins missing, Mitchell Marsh has been doing a good job and look to continue their winning momentum.

Trending Now

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dewald Brevis, Wayne Parnell, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES