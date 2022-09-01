LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20, Asia Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: Sabbir Falls, Fernando Draws First Blood; Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11’s | Shakib Al Hasan at the toss – “We wanted to field first, but that’s not in our control. We didn’t bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day. We have three changes in our team, we have made quite a few changes. Hopefully that will work for us today. We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked in the media.” | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We are going to bowl first. It’s a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had a good preparation coming into this game. We are concentrate on our batting. We will try to play as we have been playing in the last two years. The team that comes up with a good performance wins.”Also Read - SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 1 Thursday

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Team Playing 11:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

2018 Asia Cup runners-up Bangladesh and five-time champions Sri Lanka find themselves in a do-or-die Group B clash in the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: The approach by Bangladesh is just too phenomenal at the moment. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is probably playing one of the most effective knocks in the Asia Cup till now. BAN 47/1 (5)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs BAN: OUT!!! That is the first wicket for Asitha Fernando. Sabbir Rahman departs early in the match. Shakib Al Hasan is the new batter. MILD APPEAL FOR CAUGHT BEHIND!!! Umpire denies. Dasun Shanaka decides against the review. BAN 19/1 (3)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs BAN: Maheesh Theekshana to bowl from the other end. There is not much turn in the pitch currently. Just 3 runs off the over. BAN 14/0 (2)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs BAN: Mehidy Hasan Miraz opens along with Sabbir Rahman. Openers from the previous match have been dropped. FOUR!!! That is a welcome boundary and an expensive first over. BAN 11/0 (1).

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs BAN: Don’t go anywhere. We at india.com will provide all the live updates in this do-or-die encounter along with the score. Expect some heated contests during the match.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs BAN: Mosaddek Hossain before the toss – “I was batting with the right intent. It was difficult at first couple of overs, facing the spin. But it was about batting with intent. Here it is difficult for the batsmen against spin, and we have a good spin attack so if we get 5 wickets in 15 overs, we might win. We need to be a bit more disciplined with our death overs, and build partnerships while batting.”

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs BAN: Pitch report: “Same pitch used yesterday. Very dry, hardly any grass,” says Russel Arnold. “There will be a little bit of grip, it’ll be more batter friendly. Bounce will be friendly, so you can hit through the line. Bit of green for the fast bowlers on one end, but it’s not going to change too much either way. The bowlers will need to be smart with their variations.”

  • 7:13 PM IST

  • 7:10 PM IST

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs BAN: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first.