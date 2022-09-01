LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20, Asia Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: 2018 Asia Cup runners-up Bangladesh and five-time champions Sri Lanka find themselves in a do-or-die Group B clash in the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka suffered defeats against Afghanistan, who are already into Super Four stage and now, sparks have started to fly between the two teams ahead of a virtual knockout match in Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka had taken a jibe at Bangladesh’s bowling attack, calling them an “easier opponent” as compared to Afghanistan. “Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib (Al Hasan) is a world-class bowler.”Also Read - SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 1 Thursday

"But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said in a press conference after Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan.

After the comments made by Shanaka, Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said "it's hard to agree with that." On the eve of the much-anticipated clash, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud directly countered the comments made by Shanaka.

Thursday’s do-or-die Group B clash will determine whose bowling attack will come out on top: Bangladesh or Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Team Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon