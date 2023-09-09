Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Sri Lanka Up Against Bangladesh Challenge

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Match Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Stay tuned to this place to get all latest updates from SL vs BAN match live from R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Updated: September 9, 2023 1:48 PM IST

By Nikhil

SL vs BAN (Credit: Twitter)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 LIVE Updates  

Dasun Shanak-led Sri Lanka will take on Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Saturday. This is the second match in this round of the continental tournament. Having lost to Pakistan in their first Super 4 game, Bangladesh need to win against Sri Lanka to keep themselves alive in the competition.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Match Details

Date: 9 September 2023

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

SL vs BAN Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque

Live Updates

  • Sep 9, 2023 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: The sky is currently clear here in Colombo. Hopefully, rain won’t play a big factor today.

  • Sep 9, 2023 1:42 PM IST

  • Sep 9, 2023 1:41 PM IST

  • Sep 9, 2023 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Sri Lanka are the defending champions and will try their best to reach the finals again. Winning this match will also be crucial for them

  • Sep 9, 2023 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs BAN Asia Cup: It is a must-win game for Bangladesh or they will be in a tough spot and almost out of this tournament.

  • Sep 9, 2023 1:31 PM IST

    Welcome to our LIVE blog coverage of SL vs BAN clash in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage

