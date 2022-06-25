LIVE SL-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Score and Updates

Dambulla, Sri Lanka: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 2nd T20I between India women and Sri Lanka women. Eyeing a series-clinching victory, the Indian women's cricket team would expect a better showing from its top-order when it takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20 International, here on Saturday. The Indians made a positive start to the limited-overs tour of the Island nation with a 34-run win in the series-opener on Thursday. The team would not only aim to secure the three-match series but also address the grey areas and continue the winning momentum ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where women's cricket will make its debut in the T20 format. This is the first series that India is playing after the retirement of Mithali Raj. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami is also not a part of the current squad. The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 was the last international assignment for the former Indian skipper who decided to hang up her boots once the tournament was over. India did not reach the final four of the tournament.

SL-W vs IND-W Squads:

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.