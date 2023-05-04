Home

LIVE Updates | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rana, Thakur Rock Hyderabad Early; Kolkata On Top

LIVE Updates | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rana, Thakur Rock Hyderabad Early; Kolkata On Top

IPL 2023 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Match Updates, Game 47, May 4: SRH and KKR will miss the services of Washington Sundar and Litton Das respectively for the remainder of IPL 2023. Get SRH vs KKR live updates and live streaming details.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score

LIVE Updates | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect more consistency from their top-order when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table and another loss will put a serious dent in their play-off qualification chances. All-rounder Washington Sundar being ruled out of the IPL due to injury is a big blow to Sunrisers. On the other hand, KKR have also named West Indian Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das.

