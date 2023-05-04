Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rana, Thakur Rock Hyderabad Early; Kolkata On Top

IPL 2023 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Match Updates, Game 47, May 4: SRH and KKR will miss the services of Washington Sundar and Litton Das respectively for the remainder of IPL 2023. Get SRH vs KKR live updates and live streaming details.

Updated: May 4, 2023 9:50 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score

Live Updates

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Shardul Thakur comes into the attack and he strikes in the first over. Abhishek Sharma is caught by Andre Russell. Big Big wicket. SRH 37/2 (4)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: OUT!!! Mayank Agarwal edges behind off the bowling of Harshit Rana. This is breakthrough KKR were waiting for. Big wicket. SRH 29/1 (3)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have given SRH a blistering start in their chase. SRH 22/0 (2)

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Two wickets in the final over and KKR end at 171/9 in 20 overs. Rinku Singh top scored with 46.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: OUT! Another KKR batter back in the hut, Shardul Thakur goes back as T Natarajan gets a wicket. KKR 155/7 (18)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rinku Singh is key for KKR tonight. After four singles in the first four balls, Rinku hits Mayank Markande for a six over long on to close in on 150. KKR 148/6 (17)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Sunil Narine’s poor form continues and another wicket goes down for KKR. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets a wicket. Shardul Thakur comes to crease and starts off with a four. KKR 130/6

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Mayank Markande tosses it up and Andre Russell falls trap to be out for 24. Sunil Narine is out in the middle. KKR 129/5 (15).

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Brute Force on display from Andre Russell. He goes to backfoot and smacks T Natarajan for a fours on the off. 13 runs come from the over. KKR 137/4 (14)

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Mayank Markande comes into attack and Andre Russell launches a big six. Fine shot from Rinku Singh into the gap for a four to end the over. KKR 114/4 (13)

LIVE Updates | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect more consistency from their top-order when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table and another loss will put a serious dent in their play-off qualification chances. All-rounder Washington Sundar being ruled out of the IPL due to injury is a big blow to Sunrisers. On the other hand, KKR have also named West Indian Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das.

Published Date: May 4, 2023 9:40 PM IST

Updated Date: May 4, 2023 9:50 PM IST

