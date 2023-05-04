Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Hyderabad, Kolkata Aim To Climb Up Table

IPL 2023 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Match Updates, Game 47, May 4: SRH and KKR will miss the services of Washington Sundar and Litton Das respectively for the remainder of IPL 2023. Get SRH vs KKR live updates and live streaming details.

Updated: May 4, 2023 6:21 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Live Updates

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: KKR are coming after a long gap and a defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: For the fact, KKR are placed at 8th while SRH are a spot down. This is a do-or-die tie for both teams.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to the another crucial encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect more consistency from their top-order when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table and another loss will put a serious dent in their play-off qualification chances. All-rounder Washington Sundar being ruled out of the IPL due to injury is a big blow to Sunrisers. On the other hand, KKR have also named West Indian Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das.

Published Date: May 4, 2023 6:18 PM IST

Updated Date: May 4, 2023 6:21 PM IST

