Live Score SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Updates:

IPL 2021 SRH vs RCB Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the SRH vs RCB live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. After beating defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener, the next task in front of Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore is Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Bangalore based franchise looked more balanced this season with the inclusions of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson who shone in the first match against MI. Devdutt Padikkal is also expected to return to the playing XI on Wednesday’s clash. On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s over-dependency on overseas stars continues this season as they lost their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kane Williamson is expected to miss out on the RCB clash also as he is not fully recovered from the thumb injury. Also Read - IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Match 6 at MA Chidambaram Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss Timing, For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Live Updates

  • 6:30 PM IST

    Live SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Updates: Head to Head Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • 6:23 PM IST

    Live updates SRH vs RCB IPL 2021: The two teams have the world’s best cricketers with a reputation of winning the match on their own. It will be interesting to see who will come on top in the crucial match which will set the tone for them in the season. Both teams played their game on the same track so they have a clue on how will the pitch behave.

  • 6:02 PM IST
    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg
  • 6:02 PM IST
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams
  • 5:57 PM IST

  • 5:32 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of SRH vs RCB live IPL from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning momentum in the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad who suffered defeat in their opening game against KKR. RCB is expected to make just one change in their playing XI as Devdutt Padikkal might play in place of Rajat Patidar. While SRH are expected to make a few.