LIVE SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Cricket Score and Match Updates: Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played one of the most incredible T20 innings of his career to power Afghanistan to 175/6 after 20 overs on a sluggish wicket. Will Sri Lanka produce another miracle today to win this one? Against the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi, it looks like a daunting task but Shanaka and co. will have to take their chances in this chase.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup With Knee Injury

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Afghanistan have made one change, whereas Sri Lanka are fielding the same 11 | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – “We would like to bat first, we want to put a good score on the board. Really happy with the way our bowlers have performed. Hopefully they bowl well today as well. We had a good game here against Bangladesh. We want to do well again. We have one change – Shinwari comes in.” | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We are going to bowl first, we are good at chasing. So it’s a good toss to win. The openers got us a good start, and we had partnerships in the middle. That was important. That helped us control the game. Playing with the same team.” Also Read - IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani Ruled Out of India vs Pakistan Clash on Sunday

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4 Match, Playing 11:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Avesh Khan Unlikely To Feature In Playing XI Against Pakistan As Per Reports

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Live Updates

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Afghanistan have pulled the game slightly in their favour with back to back wickets. SIX!!! That is an inside out shot of the highest quality. OUT!!! Mohammed Nabi strikes as Asalanka departs. IT’s ALL HAPPENING HERE!!! SL 94/3 (11.3)

  • 9:57 PM IST

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: That is brilliant counter attack from Mendis and Nissanka. Afghanistan were certainly not expecting it. 8 off the over. SL 31/0 (4)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: A brilliant first over for Sri Lanka comes to an end. 9 runs off the over. Some swing on offer for Fazalhaq Farooqi. Mujeeb to bowl the 2nd over. 5 runs off the second over. SL 14/0 (2)

  • 9:30 PM IST

  • 9:15 PM IST

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: NO BALL!!! Dilshan Madushanka has overstepped. Mohammed Nabi to face. DOT BALL!!! This is good stuff from the youngster. Maheesh Theekshana to bowl the all important 19th over. AFG 165/3 (18.2)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Maheesh Theekshana comes in for his 3rd over. Just 5 runs off his over and Afghanistan reach 150. With 3 overs remaining in the match, Can Afghanistan reach 180 from here. AFG 150/2 (17)

  • 8:56 PM IST

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: SIX!!! That is what happens when you have played baseball in the past. Gurbaz flat bats it down the ground for a maximum. The pain is now piling up on Sri Lankans. AFG 132/1 (14)