LIVE SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Cricket Score and Match Updates: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Afghanistan have made one change, whereas Sri Lanka are fielding the same 11 | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – "We would like to bat first, we want to put a good score on the board. Really happy with the way our bowlers have performed. Hopefully they bowl well today as well. We had a good game here against Bangladesh. We want to do well again. We have one change – Shinwari comes in." | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – "We are going to bowl first, we are good at chasing. So it's a good toss to win. The openers got us a good start, and we had partnerships in the middle. That was important. That helped us control the game. Playing with the same team."

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4 Match, Playing 11:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pitch Report by the official broadcaster – “Pitch flat as ever, hardly any grass. The newer ball will skid through, on the slower side as the game goes on. It will also bounce less here as well compared to Dubai. 17 wickets have fallen to spin here, and 13 of those have been hitting the stumps. You have to take advantage of the shorter boundaries, you cannot park the bus.”