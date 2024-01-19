Home

4th T20I – New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), LIVE Streaming: When And Where to WATCH!

PAK vs NZ 4th T20I Series 2024 FREE Live Streaming In India, Squads, Pakistan Squad, Players List, Venues, Time In IST, Broadcast Channel In India.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Pakistan VS New Zealand 158/5 (20.0) 34/3 (4.5) Run Rate: (Current: 7.03) NZ need 125 runs in 91 balls at 8.24 rpo Last Wicket: Will Young c Mohammad Nawaz b Shaheen Afridi 4 (8) - 20/3 in 2.4 Over Glenn Phillips 14 * (11) 3x4, 0x6 Daryl Mitchell 3 (5) 0x4, 0x6 Shaheen Afridi (2.5-0-22-3) * Haris Rauf (1-0-5-0)

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Streaming @ TherealPCBTwitter

4th T20I New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), FREE Live Streaming: The hosts have already sealed the five-match T20I series with a 45-run win at Dunedin. With the hosts now leading 3-0, you could actually see them experimenting today by making a few changes. Pakistan would be desperate to salvage some pride after losing the series. The match starts at 11:40 AM IST at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

NZ vs PAK, 4th T20I LIVE Streaming Details

When and Where to watch the PAK vs NZ T20I series on television?

The PAK vs NZ live telecast of the series will not be available in India.

How to live stream the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile online?

The PAK vs NZ live streaming in India will be available on Amazon Prime Video and FanCode apps in India.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

