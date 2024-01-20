Home

5th T20I – New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), LIVE Streaming: When And Where to WATCH!

PAK vs NZ 5th T20I Series 2024 FREE Live Streaming In India, Squads, Pakistan Squad, Players List, Venues, Time In IST, Broadcast Channel In India.

New Zealand vs Pakistan (credit: Twitter)

4th T20I New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), FREE Live Streaming: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will take on Shaheen Afridi’s Pakistan in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on January 21. The hosts are leading the series 4-0 and will try clean sweep the Men in Green. The PAK side will try to bounce back from the losing skid and beat Blackcaps in the series finale. The match starts at 5:30 AM IST at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

NZ vs PAK, 5th T20I LIVE Streaming Details

When and Where to watch the PAK vs NZ T20I series on television?

The PAK vs NZ live telecast of the series will not be available in India.

How to live stream the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile online?

The PAK vs NZ live streaming in India will be available on Amazon Prime Video and FanCode apps in India.

Teams:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Chad Bowes, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, Aamer Jamal

