Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup, Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup Live Streaming: The 131st Indian Oil Durand Cup gallops along and in a third straight day of double headers, champions FC Goa take on the Indian Air Force at Kolkata’s Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) and two teams make their first appearance in the tournament, as the Kerala Blasters take on Sudeva Delhi FC of Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Atheltic stadium in Guwahati. The Kerala Blasters and Sudeva Delhi FC game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium which follows the FC Goa-Indian Air Force game on Matchday 4, will see both teams making a first appearance in this year’s tournament while it will be their second overall appearance at the IndianOil Durand Cup. The two teams will be facing each other for the first time on Friday.Also Read - Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | Vibin Mohanan: The 19-year-old midfielder, recently featured in the SAFF U-20 Championship. He along with aforementioned Shubho Paul lifted the trophy for the nation. Although he didn’t score, Mohanan remained an integral figure in the centre of the park. His creativity will be something to watch out for.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | Shubho Paul: Shubho Paul is a star in the making. In 2021, he got the opportunity to be a part of the Bayern Munich’s World Squad (U-19). He was scouted by German World Cup winner Klaus Augenthaler. The forward recently plied his trade in the SAFF U-20 Championship, where he scored a goal against Nepal. Surely, along with Abhijit Sarkar, Shubho Paul will be a threat for the Kerala Blasters side.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | Sudeva Delhi and Kerala Blasters will be meeting each other for the first time in the Durand Cup. The two clubs haven’t locked horns prior to this encounter.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters Playing XI | Sachin, Marvan, Tejas, Basith, Aritra, Azhar, Vibin, Gaurav, Aimen, Roshan, Ajsal.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup: TEAM NEWS- SUDEVA DELHI | The Delhi side on the other hand does not lack talent as well with the likes of Abhijit Sarkar, who impressed one and all in the FIFA U-17 world cup held in India and later, in their squad. They also bring in experience in midfield with the likes of Souvik Das who has played in the highest echelons of Indian football and with the top clubs as well, as they do in wing play with the likes of journey man Chesterpaul Lyngdoh.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup: TEAM NEWS- KERALA BLASTERS | The Blasters might unleash Sudeva’s own Shubho Paul on them in attack and with players like India U-20 SAFF championship winner Vibin Mohanan and talented midfielders like Ebindas Yesudasan in their ranks, Sudeva will have their hands full.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup: SUDEVA DELHI SQUAD | Sridarth, Naocha Singh, Lawmnasangzuala, Rostam Singh, Jonah Kamei, Shubho Paul, Ishan Rozario, Sreyas, Seilenthang, Sheen, Rishabh, Shaiborlang, Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, Akbar Khan, Lunkim, Aryan Khokar, William, Sinam, Lalliansanga, Abhijit Sarkar, Souvik Das, Vanlalzahawma, Basit Ahmed, Nishchal, Pradison, Pulkitveer, Sukhandeep, Vanlalzuidika, Allen Camper, Vinay Singh, Sairuat Kima, Himanshu Rai, Harbamon, Kabir Kohli, Ashish Sibi, Debopriyo Das, Furqan Ahmed, Sachin Jha.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup: KERALA BALSTERS SQUAD | Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh, Muhammed Murshad, Muhammed Jaseen, Muhammed Basith, Tejas Krishna S, Adhil Ashraf, Sherin Salari, Muhammed Saheef, Marvaan Hussain, Abhiram K, Aritra Das, Muhammed Azhar, Muhammed Jasim, Vibin Mohanan, Alkesh AS, Gaurav Kankonkar, Roshan Gigi, Ebindas Yesudasan, Muhammed Ajasl, Muhammed Aimen, Subha Ghosh.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup: With Kerala bringing a young side and Sudeva having an active transfer season it will be interesting to note how things pan out on the ground but both have players in their squad who the opponents will be wary of.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup: The two sides did not have an impressive run at the tournament in its previous edition, failing to get past the group stage. The two sides will be looking to kickstart their Durand Cup 2022 campaign on a high.