Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup, Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup Live Streaming: The 131st Indian Oil Durand Cup gallops along and in a third straight day of double headers, champions FC Goa take on the Indian Air Force at Kolkata’s Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) and two teams make their first appearance in the tournament, as the Kerala Blasters take on Sudeva Delhi FC of Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Atheltic stadium in Guwahati. The Kerala Blasters and Sudeva Delhi FC game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium which follows the FC Goa-Indian Air Force game on Matchday 4, will see both teams making a first appearance in this year’s tournament while it will be their second overall appearance at the IndianOil Durand Cup. The two teams will be facing each other for the first time on Friday.Also Read - Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh, Muhammed Murshad, Muhammed Jaseen, Muhammed Basith, Tejas Krishna S, Adhil Ashraf, Sherin Salari, Muhammed Saheef, Marvaan Hussain, Abhiram K, Aritra Das, Muhammed Azhar, Muhammed Jasim, Vibin Mohanan, Alkesh AS, Gaurav Kankonkar, Roshan Gigi, Ebindas Yesudasan, Muhammed Ajasl, Muhammed Aimen, Subha Ghosh. Also Read - Mumbai City FC Look to Get Off to a Good Start in Their Maiden Appearance at Durand Cup

Sudeva Delhi: Sridarth, Naocha Singh, Lawmnasangzuala, Rostam Singh, Jonah Kamei, Shubho Paul, Ishan Rozario, Sreyas, Seilenthang, Sheen, Rishabh, Shaiborlang, Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, Akbar Khan, Lunkim, Aryan Khokar, William, Sinam, Lalliansanga, Abhijit Sarkar, Souvik Das, Vanlalzahawma, Basit Ahmed, Nishchal, Pradison, Pulkitveer, Sukhandeep, Vanlalzuidika, Allen Camper, Vinay Singh, Sairuat Kima, Himanshu Rai, Harbamon, Kabir Kohli, Ashish Sibi, Debopriyo Das, Furqan Ahmed, Sachin Jha. Also Read - Highlights Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022: BFC Edge Out JFC 2-1; Chettri, Krishna Star For Blues

Live Updates

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: Half-Time!! Both Sudeva and Kerala had chances to go ahead but squandered in the first 30 minutes of the game. It was the colts of Kerala who broke the deadlock and then an individual brilliance from Mangu Kuki brought it all square. An exciting second-half awaits. HT- SUD 1-1 KBFC (Kuki; Ajsal)

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: GOAAAL!!! What a left-footer from Kuki!! Just 2 mins after KBFC broke the deadlock, Sudeva pulls off a wonder goal to bring back parity into the game. The defender at the edge of the box surrounded by the defenders, went for the shot and bulls eye! Sachin was beat all ends up! SUD 1-1 KBFC (Kuki) (45th Min)

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: GOOOAL!! A beautiful toe poke goal from Ajsal!! He went all the way after receiving the lay-off and saw the gap and used his toe to break the deadlock! They were knocking on the door and gets the all-important opener. SUD 0-0 KBFC (Ajsal) (42nd Min)

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: More than 30 minutes have been completed in the match and the Manjapadda Colts have been the better side if we see the last 5-10 minutes. Vibin and Basit have been very busy in the flanks. SUD 0-0 KBFC (34th Min)

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: Good steal from Vibin inside the box, who lays it off to Ajsal and was about to pull the trigger but Ashray makes a brilliant last ditch tackle to deny the Manjpadda colts a shot on target. Best chance for the ISL outfit so far in the game. SUD 0-0 KBFC (23rd Min)

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: The Blasters are trying to move forward with a positive mindset. They are getting spaces but inside the opposition box they are delaying it too much for the final pass. One thing they need to work out as the game progresses. SUD 0-0 KBFC (19th Min)

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: Sudeva Delhi had a glorious chance to take the lead but was denied by the brilliance of Sachin. the Manjapadda colts are yet to trouble the Sudeva goalee Kabir Kohli today. SUD 0-0 KBFC (13th Min)

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: GOOD SAVE FROM SACHIN! Brilliant keeping from the Kerala custodian as he saves an important one on one chance. Sudeva misses an early chance inside the first 10 minutes of the game. SUD 0-0 KBFC (8th Min)

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: Sudeva Delhi coach is animated at the touchline, trying all his best to guide his team. Chencho Dorji making his presence felt. SUD 0-0 KBFC (6th Min)

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: We are into the fourth minute of the match, both the sides are playing out at their respective halves, looking for an opening. Steady start from both the teams. Only Sudeva won a set-piece opportunity in the opening stages of the match. SUD 0-0 KBFC (4th Min)