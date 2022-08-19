Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup, Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup Live Streaming: The 131st Indian Oil Durand Cup gallops along and in a third straight day of double headers, champions FC Goa take on the Indian Air Force at Kolkata’s Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) and two teams make their first appearance in the tournament, as the Kerala Blasters take on Sudeva Delhi FC of Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Atheltic stadium in Guwahati. The Kerala Blasters and Sudeva Delhi FC game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium which follows the FC Goa-Indian Air Force game on Matchday 4, will see both teams making a first appearance in this year’s tournament while it will be their second overall appearance at the IndianOil Durand Cup. The two teams will be facing each other for the first time on Friday.Also Read - Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh, Muhammed Murshad, Muhammed Jaseen, Muhammed Basith, Tejas Krishna S, Adhil Ashraf, Sherin Salari, Muhammed Saheef, Marvaan Hussain, Abhiram K, Aritra Das, Muhammed Azhar, Muhammed Jasim, Vibin Mohanan, Alkesh AS, Gaurav Kankonkar, Roshan Gigi, Ebindas Yesudasan, Muhammed Ajasl, Muhammed Aimen, Subha Ghosh. Also Read - Mumbai City FC Look to Get Off to a Good Start in Their Maiden Appearance at Durand Cup

Sudeva Delhi: Sridarth, Naocha Singh, Lawmnasangzuala, Rostam Singh, Jonah Kamei, Shubho Paul, Ishan Rozario, Sreyas, Seilenthang, Sheen, Rishabh, Shaiborlang, Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, Akbar Khan, Lunkim, Aryan Khokar, William, Sinam, Lalliansanga, Abhijit Sarkar, Souvik Das, Vanlalzahawma, Basit Ahmed, Nishchal, Pradison, Pulkitveer, Sukhandeep, Vanlalzuidika, Allen Camper, Vinay Singh, Sairuat Kima, Himanshu Rai, Harbamon, Kabir Kohli, Ashish Sibi, Debopriyo Das, Furqan Ahmed, Sachin Jha. Also Read - Highlights Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022: BFC Edge Out JFC 2-1; Chettri, Krishna Star For Blues

Live Updates

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: That’s it! The referee blows the whistle for full-time and after an eventful first 45 minutes both the sides were pretty average in second-half and had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Ajsal with this first-time effort broke the deadlock before Kuku’s brilliant left-footed curler brought the game on level terms. Nothing to separate them in the second header of the day. FT: SUD 1-1 KBFC (Ajsal; Kuki)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: We are into the last 5minutes of the game as Sudeva desperate in search for a winner now. The Delhi outfit has been dominating the game in the last 10 minutes or so with their possession game. SUD 1-1 KBFC (85th Min)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: Now Sudeva breaking forward in hope for a goal. But the colts are giving a tough time today in Guwahati. 9 minutes remain in the match. SUD 1-1 KBFC (81st Min)

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: We haven’t seen much of the sides having a crack towards goal in the second-half. Both sides have cancelled each other so far. We are yet to see a productive break towards goal. But still it’s anybody’s game. SUD 1-1 KBFC (68th Min)

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: Chencho Dorji once again getting animated and shouting at his players to win the ball quickly and press forward. The Delhi outfit have nothing in mind but to attack from all corner of the ground and that’s what they are trying to do. SUD 1-1 KBFC (55th Min)

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: Sudeva looking more lively at the start of the second-half but the Manjapadda colts are equally aware and they not going to give away space from where the I-League outfit and again generate an opening. SUD 1-1 KBFC (50th Min)

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: We are back for the second-half! Kerala Blasters get it underway! Score locked at 1-1, we are in for an exciting 45 minutes. SUD 1-1 KBFC (45th Min)

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: Half-Time!! Both Sudeva and Kerala had chances to go ahead but squandered in the first 30 minutes of the game. It was the colts of Kerala who broke the deadlock and then an individual brilliance from Mangu Kuki brought it all square. An exciting second-half awaits. HT- SUD 1-1 KBFC (Kuki; Ajsal)

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: GOAAAL!!! What a left-footer from Kuki!! Just 2 mins after KBFC broke the deadlock, Sudeva pulls off a wonder goal to bring back parity into the game. The defender at the edge of the box surrounded by the defenders, went for the shot and bulls eye! Sachin was beat all ends up! SUD 1-1 KBFC (Kuki) (45th Min)

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: GOOOAL!! A beautiful toe poke goal from Ajsal!! He went all the way after receiving the lay-off and saw the gap and used his toe to break the deadlock! They were knocking on the door and gets the all-important opener. SUD 0-0 KBFC (Ajsal) (42nd Min)