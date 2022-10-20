LIVE UAE vs NAM, UAE vs NAM Score, UAE vs NAM Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match Between UAE and Namibia.Also Read - Highlights | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 16 Runs

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Karthik Meiyappan, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

Live Updates

  • 2:10 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Jan Frylinck bowling for the 10th over, and UAE batters are now locking horns as they started smashing the ball for maximum. Good over for UAE. UAE 58/1 (10)

  • 2:06 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Scholtz must be confident after the wicket. The UAE side is still playing defensive and struggling for runs. UAE 43/1 (9)

  • 2:03 PM IST

    Scholtz gets the breakthrough Vriitya Aravind departs for 21 runs

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Scholtz is bowling the 9th over for Namibia.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: UAE got a slow start seems like the side is preventing the wickets so that they can score well in death overs. UAE 39/0 (8)

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: 7 overs gone, UAE are now at 36/0. UAE 36/0 (7)

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Pretty average rate going on for Namibia. Viriitya has been the pick of the batters so far. They need to make most of the powerplay to set the tone. UAE 25/0 (5)

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: 4 overs gone, UAE are now at 24/0. Pretty steady start for the Emirates like I said. Namibia is desperate for early wickets. As we speak UAE survives a big scare as the African side misses just by a whisker. UAE 24/0 (4.2)

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: 3 overs has been completed, UAE are steady in the innings, taking their time to work out. 19 runs coming from the over. Waseem and Aravind have opened the innings for the Emirates. UAE 19/0 (3)

  • 1:38 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: UAE is Off to a good start as one over has gone. Waseem and Vriitya opened for UAE both the batters are taking time. UAE 8/0 (1.3)