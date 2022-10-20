LIVE UAE vs NAM, UAE vs NAM Score, UAE vs NAM Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match Between UAE and Namibia.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Where is India’s Need For Speed?

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Karthik Meiyappan, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

Live Updates

  • 4:12 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: SIX!!! That is a big shot from David Wiese. Meiyappan is being taken to cleaners probably for the first time in the tournament. NAM need 82 off 48 balls.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Only four runs of Meiyappan’s 2nd over. UAE have got a stronghold in the match. It will not be a exaggeration if we say that UAE are on course to win their first match in the tournament. NAM 53/5 (10)

  • 3:53 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!!! Meiyappan gets a big break through. Captain Erasmus departs right after the powerplay. OUT!!! RUNOUT!!! That is a grave mistake. Smit is not happy with Frylinck. NAM 46/5 (7.5)

  • 3:47 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: It was almost another wicket for UAE. Junaid Siddique’s delivery squared up Frylinck but it landed in a no-man’s land. FOUR!!! That is a brilliant shot. NAM 40/3 (6.4)

  • 3:40 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Basil has been instrumental in his spell against Namibia. OUT!!! Another wicket for him as Loftie-Eaton departs as he struck in front. Excellent review from Rizwan. NAM 26/3 (5)

  • 3:30 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!! Another one bites the dust. Michael van Lingen departs courtesy of a brilliant catch from Zahoor Khan. Captain Erasmus is the latest to walk in. NAM 18/2 (3.1)

  • 3:23 PM IST

    Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!!! First wicket for Junaid Siddique and that too in his first over. Namibia’s opener Stephen Bard got beaten for pace. NAM 10/1 (2)

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: 21 runs coming from the over!!! Big Final Over for UAE. Just as I was saying 150 would be a fighting total, they are just 2 runs short and it’s still enough, if you bowl well. So Namibia need 149 runs to win. UAE 148/3 (20)

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Final over coming up, UAE are now at 127/3. 140-145 should be in mind for UAE. Would be a fighting total, if they somehow get to 150-run mark. Let’s see how things turn out! UAE 127/3 (19)

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: 17 overs gone, UAE are now at 113/3. Run-rate is 6.65 runs per over. UAE 113/3 (17)