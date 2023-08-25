Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at WAC 2023: Indian Javelin Ace Qualifies For Final
live

LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at WAC 2023: Indian Javelin Ace Qualifies For Final

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Event Live Score, World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final by throwing an 88.77m throw at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest (Hungary).

Updated: August 25, 2023 3:05 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj Chopra live at World Athletics Championships 2023, when and where to see Neeraj Chopra live at World Athletics Championships 2023, how to watch Neeraj Chopra live at World Athletics Championships 2023, Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at at World Athletics Championships 2023, timing of Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at World Athletics Championships 2023, at what time is Neeraj Chopra's event at at World Athletics Championships 2023, javelin at World Athletics Championships 2023, javelin at World Athletics Championships 2023 live, javelin at World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming, javelin at World Athletics Championships 2023 timing, how neeraj chopra fared in 2023, how neeraj chopra fared in World Athletics Championships 2023, neeraj chopra's records at World Athletics Championships, neeraj chopra's medals at at World Athletics Championships, neeraj chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, India at at World Athletics Championships 2023, India at at World Athletics Championships, Indian athletes at at World Athletics Championships 2023, World Athletics Championships 2023 live, World Athletics Championships 2023 television channels, where and when to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 live in India, how to watch Neeraj Chopra live at World Athletics Championships 2023 in India,
Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championship 2023 (Image: PTI)

LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics C’ship 2023

India ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final by throwing an 88.77m throw at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest (Hungary). The Olympics gold medallist also qualified for the upcoming Olympics which will be held in Paris on 2024.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Neeraj Chopra In Group A

The organising committee of World Athletics Championships 2023 released the men’s javelin groupings recently, Neeraj Chopra has been placed in Group A alongside compatriot DP Manu. However, the task will not be easy for both the Indians in the group it also comprises the likes of 2016 Olympic medal winner Julius Yego of Kenya, Germany’s Julian Weber, Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott to name a few.

Live Updates

  • 3:05 PM IST

  • 3:03 PM IST

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at WAC 2023: Group B qualifying round begins at 3:15 PM, Kishore Jena will also hope find his way into the final 12 list of athletes for the final on Sunday.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at WAC 2023: Neeraj was the only one to hit the qualifying mark with his 88.77m throw. Meanwhile, Manu finished third with a 81.31m best throw.

    1. Neeraj (India) – 88.77 (Q)
    2. Weber (Germany) – 81.05m, 82.39m, 80.83m
    3. Manu (India) – 78.10m, 81.31m, 80.83.
    4. Wegner (Poland) – 76.50, 81.25m, 75.74m
    5. Kuusela (Finland) – 79.27m, x, x
    6. Dean (Japan) – 78.21m, 78.57m, 79.21m
    7. Peters (Grenada) – 78.02m, 77.51m, 78.49m
    8. Yego (Kenya) – x, 78.42m, 76.88m, 76.68m
    9. Gailums (Latvia) – 77.20, 77.43m, x
    10. Ogura (Japan) – 76.65, x, 75.70
    11. Williamson (USA) – 76.10m, x, x
    12. Smit (South Africa) – 64.29m, 75.03m, 71.21m
    13. Sosaia (France) – 68.23m, 74.80m, x
    14. Thompson (USA) – 72.46m, 72.99, 74.21m
    15. Ramos (Portugal) – 66.02m, 74.03m, 73.55m
    16. Cakss (Latvia) – x, 72.34, 73.42m
    17. Rodrigues (Brazil – x, 67.11m, 72.34m, 72.34m
    – Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – x
  • 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at WAC 2023: Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a big throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, which also took him to the final of the javelin throw competition at the World Championships.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at WAC 2023: Neeraj qualifies and Manu secured his position on 3rd in Group A.

  • 2:43 PM IST

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at WAC 2023: Neeraj was the only one to hit the qualifying mark with his 88.77m throw. Meanwhile, Manu finished third with a 81.31m best throw. He didn’t hit the qualification mark but has a good chance to qualify!

    1. Neeraj (India) – 88.77 (Q)
    2. Weber (Germany) – 81.05m, 82.39m, 80.83m
    3. Manu (India) – 78.10m, 81.31m, 80.83.
    4. Wegner (Poland) – 76.50, 81.25m, 75.74m
    5. Kuusela (Finland) – 79.27m, x, x
    6. Dean (Japan) – 78.21m, 78.57m, 79.21m
    7. Peters (Grenada) – 78.02m, 77.51m, 78.49m
    8. Yego (Kenya) – x, 78.42m, 76.88m, 76.68m
    9. Gailums (Latvia) – 77.20, 77.43m, x
    10. Ogura (Japan) – 76.65, x, 75.70
    11. Williamson (USA) – 76.10m, x, x
    12. Smit (South Africa) – 64.29m, 75.03m, 71.21m
    13. Sosaia (France) – 68.23m, 74.80m, x
    14. Thompson (USA) – 72.46m, 72.99, 74.21m
    15. Ramos (Portugal) – 66.02m, 74.03m, 73.55m
    16. Cakss (Latvia) – x, 72.34, 73.42m
    17. Rodrigues (Brazil – x, 67.11m, 72.34m, 72.34m
    – Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – x
  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at WAC 2023: DP Manu, throws in his third attempt, way below 83m, the mark to qualify. But he is still at third and hopes to qualify for the final.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.