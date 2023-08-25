Home

LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at WAC 2023: Indian Javelin Ace Qualifies For Final

LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at WAC 2023: Indian Javelin Ace Qualifies For Final

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Event Live Score, World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final by throwing an 88.77m throw at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest (Hungary).

Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championship 2023 (Image: PTI)

LIVE Updates | Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics C’ship 2023

India ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final by throwing an 88.77m throw at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest (Hungary). The Olympics gold medallist also qualified for the upcoming Olympics which will be held in Paris on 2024.

Neeraj Chopra In Group A

The organising committee of World Athletics Championships 2023 released the men’s javelin groupings recently, Neeraj Chopra has been placed in Group A alongside compatriot DP Manu. However, the task will not be easy for both the Indians in the group it also comprises the likes of 2016 Olympic medal winner Julius Yego of Kenya, Germany’s Julian Weber, Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott to name a few.

