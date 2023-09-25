Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket Final Toss SOON

Asian Games 2023 Live Scores And Updates: Catch the latest of the Indian athletes on Day 7 of the continental showpiece. Check Live updates here.

Updated: September 25, 2023 11:01 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE Updates - India At Asian Games 2023, Sep 25.

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: Day 1 ended on a bang for the Indian contingent, after they clinch 5 medals across Rowing and Shooting. Day 2 will be give a big opportunity to the Women’s cricket team, when they face Sri Lanka in the Final. A total of 121 Indian athletes will be competing on Monday across 14 disciplines.

CHECK FULL SCHEDULE: HERE

Numbers of athletes at play on Day 7 (25.09.2023)

Sports DisciplineNumber of athletes at play
Aquatics – Swimming11
Boxing03
Basketball (3X3)08
Chess04
Cricket15
Gymnastics01
Handball16
Judo01
Rugby12
Rowing18
Sailing16
Shooting06
Tennis07
Wushu03
Total121

Live Updates

  • Sep 25, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters win team bronze medal in men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event at Asian Games.

  • Sep 25, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: There are chances of rain when the India match, the final starts. The match that was played earlier between Pakistan and Bangladesh had clear skies.

  • Sep 25, 2023 10:09 AM IST
    25m men’s Rapid Fire Pistol – Vijayveer into the final
    Vijayveer Sidhu finishes 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualifications with 582 points including 18 inner 10s and advances to the final, which will happen at 11:30am IST.
  • Sep 25, 2023 10:07 AM IST
    Tennis Wrap (India Only)
    Men’s singles round 2 – Ramkumar Ramanathan is through to the next round after his opponent, Sunatullo Isroilov of Tajikistan, opted for a walkover.
    Women’s Singles Round 2 – Rutuja Bhosale beat Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Sagandykova 7-6, 6-2 in straight sets
    Women’s Singles Round 2 – Ankita Raina beat Uzbekistan’s Sabrina Olimjonova 6-0, 6-0
  • Sep 25, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: From the tennis court, Rutuja Bhosale has got the better of Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Sagandykova in the women’s singles second round.

  • Sep 25, 2023 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Among so many events today, there is Judo as well where Garima Choudhary lost by Ippon in women’s 70kg round of 16.

  • Sep 25, 2023 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: We are an hour away from the toss, but will the toss get delayed. We have seen cricket matches being interrupted due to rain.

  • Sep 25, 2023 9:51 AM IST

  • Sep 25, 2023 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Meanwhile, there has been a huge upset in Hangzhou. Bangladesh women has defeated their Pakistani counterparts to clinch bronze.

  • Sep 25, 2023 9:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: And then from tennis, India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan has recieved a walkover after his opponent Sunatullo Isroilov of Tajikistan retired before the start of the match. Not the ideal way he would have wanted to have progressed.

