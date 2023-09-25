Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Smriti-Jemimah Set For Big FINISH
live

LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Smriti-Jemimah Set For Big FINISH

Asian Games 2023 Live Scores And Updates: Catch the latest of the Indian athletes on Day 7 of the continental showpiece. Check Live updates here.

Updated: September 25, 2023 12:32 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 live, Asian Games 2023 live updates, Cricket, sailing, India vs Sri Lanka, India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, IND-W vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023 live score, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, Cricket, India at Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 news, India Squad Asian Games, India Asian Games Squad, India Squad For Asian Games, Team India, Hangzhou 2023, India sailing event Asian Games, Cricket asian games India, Cricket asian games, India rowing event asian  games, India boxing event asian games, India chess event asian games, asian games 2023, asian games india schedule
LIVE Updates - India At Asian Games 2023, Sep 25.

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: Day 1 ended on a bang for the Indian contingent, after they clinch 5 medals across Rowing and Shooting. Day 2 will be give a big opportunity to the Women’s cricket team, when they face Sri Lanka in the Final. A total of 121 Indian athletes will be competing on Monday across 14 disciplines.

Trending Now

CHECK FULL SCHEDULE: HERE

Numbers of athletes at play on Day 7 (25.09.2023)

Sports DisciplineNumber of athletes at play
Aquatics – Swimming11
Boxing03
Basketball (3X3)08
Chess04
Cricket15
Gymnastics01
Handball16
Judo01
Rugby12
Rowing18
Sailing16
Shooting06
Tennis07
Wushu03
Total121

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 25, 2023 12:29 PM IST

  • Sep 25, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE – India At Asian Games 2023: In another heartbreaking news today, Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna go down 6-2, 3-6, 6-10 against Uzbekistan’s Sergey Fomin and Khumoyun Sultanov.

  • Sep 25, 2023 12:11 PM IST

  • Sep 25, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE – India At Asian Games 2023: Heartbreak in Hangzhou for India as Vijayveer Sidhu misses out on a medal after finishing in fourth place in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol.

  • Sep 25, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE – India At Asian Games 2023: Smriti and Jemimah have steadied the ship after the eves lost Shafali early in the piece. LIVE | IND-W: 52/1 in 9 overs vs SL-W

  • Sep 25, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    LIVE – India At Asian Games 2023: To be honest, it has been a slow start from India. Once Shafali departed early, Smriti is being very cautious in the middle, knowing well that she is the key to India’s fortunes. LIVE | IND-W: 35/1 in 6 overs vs SL-W

  • Sep 25, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    LIVE – India At Asian Games 2023: Vijayveer is gunning for a medal in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol final. He would be hoping for a medal.

  • Sep 25, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE – India At Asian Games 2023: Early jolt for India as Shafali Varma perishes. Now, Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been in good form, will join Smriti. India would need a steady partnership here.

  • Sep 25, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE – India At Asian Games 2023: Smriti and Shafali are in the middle and they would be eyeing a flying start here in Hangzhou. Can the Lankan bowlers keep a lid on the runs?

  • Sep 25, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE – India At Asian Games 2023: It is an emotional momeny for both teams as the national anthems take place around the stadium.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>