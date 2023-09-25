By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Shooters Bring 1st GOLD in Hangzhou With WR
Asian Games 2023 Live Scores And Updates: Catch the latest of the Indian athletes on Day 7 of the continental showpiece. Check Live updates here.
LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: Day 6 ended on a bang for the Indian contingent, after they clinch 5 medals across Rowing and Shooting. Day 7 will be give a big opportunity to the Women’s cricket team, when they face Sri Lanka in the Final. A total of 121 Indian athletes will be competing on Monday across 14 disciplines.
Trending Now
CHECK FULL SCHEDULE: HERE
Numbers of athletes at play on Day 7 (25.09.2023)
|Sports Discipline
|Number of athletes at play
|Aquatics – Swimming
|11
|Boxing
|03
|Basketball (3X3)
|08
|Chess
|04
|Cricket
|15
|Gymnastics
|01
|Handball
|16
|Judo
|01
|Rugby
|12
|Rowing
|18
|Sailing
|16
|Shooting
|06
|Tennis
|07
|Wushu
|03
|Total
|121
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.