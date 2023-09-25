Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Shooters Bring 1st GOLD in Hangzhou With WR
live

LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Shooters Bring 1st GOLD in Hangzhou With WR

Asian Games 2023 Live Scores And Updates: Catch the latest of the Indian athletes on Day 7 of the continental showpiece. Check Live updates here.

Updated: September 25, 2023 7:53 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE Updates - India At Asian Games 2023, Sep 25.

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: Day 6 ended on a bang for the Indian contingent, after they clinch 5 medals across Rowing and Shooting. Day 7 will be give a big opportunity to the Women’s cricket team, when they face Sri Lanka in the Final. A total of 121 Indian athletes will be competing on Monday across 14 disciplines.

CHECK FULL SCHEDULE: HERE

Numbers of athletes at play on Day 7 (25.09.2023)

Sports DisciplineNumber of athletes at play
Aquatics – Swimming11
Boxing03
Basketball (3X3)08
Chess04
Cricket15
Gymnastics01
Handball16
Judo01
Rugby12
Rowing18
Sailing16
Shooting06
Tennis07
Wushu03
Total121

Live Updates

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:53 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Rowing action is still on. India have got this Monday off to a good start. Just to update you, India has clinched it’s first GOLD at Hangzhou and it has come from Shooting.

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:51 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s four team of Jaswinder, Bheem, Punit & Ashish wins India’s 4th Rowing medal in Asian Games 2022 as they finish 3rd and settles for bronze.

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: The trio of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar finish TOP ahead of China!

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: First gold of Asian Games 2023 and that too with a world record. Trio of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar clinches gold in men’s 10m air rifle with a score of 1893.7. They broke the World record of 1893.3.

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:44 AM IST

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: INDIA BREAKS 10m Men’s Rifle(team) WORLD RECORD! 1893.7 points.

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: So, it looks like India’s first gold will come from shooting. It is not confirmed as yet, but things looking promising.

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: Indians are in action in the women’s gymnastics qualification, subdivision 1. In rotation 1, we will have Pranati in the balance beam soon.

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:35 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: The Indian men’s 10m air rifle team is closing in on a first gold for the country at the 2022 Asian Games. This is big, it could be the perfect start to the week for fans back in India.

  • Sep 25, 2023 7:30 AM IST
    After 4 series:
    Aishwary: 6th: 104.1 | 105.5 | 105.3 | 105.7
    Rudrankkash: 7th spot: 104.8 | 106.1 | 103.8 | 105.5
    Divyansh: 13th: 104.8 | 104.3 | 104.6 | 104.7
    Total 6 series | Top 8 Qualify for Final

