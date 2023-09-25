Home

Sports

LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Women’s Cricket Team Eye Historic Gold

live

LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Women’s Cricket Team Eye Historic Gold

Asian Games 2023 Live Scores And Updates: Catch the latest of the Indian athletes on Day 7 of the continental showpiece. Check Live updates here.

LIVE Updates - India At Asian Games 2023, Sep 25.

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: Day 6 ended on a bang for the Indian contingent, after they clinch 5 medals across Rowing and Shooting. Day 7 will be give a big opportunity to the Women’s cricket team, when they face Sri Lanka in the Final. A total of 121 Indian athletes will be competing on Monday across 14 disciplines.

Trending Now

CHECK FULL SCHEDULE: HERE

Numbers of athletes at play on Day 7 (25.09.2023)

Sports Discipline Number of athletes at play Aquatics – Swimming 11 Boxing 03 Basketball (3X3) 08 Chess 04 Cricket 15 Gymnastics 01 Handball 16 Judo 01 Rugby 12 Rowing 18 Sailing 16 Shooting 06 Tennis 07 Wushu 03 Total 121

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES