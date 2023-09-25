Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: India Women’s Cricket Team Creates History In Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 Live Scores And Updates: Catch the latest of the Indian athletes on Day 2 of the continental showpiece. Check Live updates here.

Updated: September 25, 2023 3:27 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE Updates - India At Asian Games 2023, Sep 25.

LIVE Updates India At Asian Games 2023: Day 1 ended on a bang for the Indian contingent, after they clinch 5 medals across Rowing and Shooting. Day 2 will be give a big opportunity to the Women’s cricket team, when they face Sri Lanka in the Final. A total of 121 Indian athletes will be competing on Monday across 14 disciplines.

CHECK FULL SCHEDULE: HERE

Numbers of athletes at play on Day 7 (25.09.2023)

Sports DisciplineNumber of athletes at play
Aquatics – Swimming11
Boxing03
Basketball (3X3)08
Chess04
Cricket15
Gymnastics01
Handball16
Judo01
Rugby12
Rowing18
Sailing16
Shooting06
Tennis07
Wushu03
Total121

Live Updates

  • Sep 25, 2023 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: After the glory in women’s cricket, now the focus shifts to Boxing where Arundhati Chowdhary will be in action in the Women’s 66 Kg category.

  • Sep 25, 2023 3:12 PM IST

  • Sep 25, 2023 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: India Women’s Cricket team has clinched historic GOLD in Hangzhou. What a win, this batch of players will never forget this moment.

  • Sep 25, 2023 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: Ranasinghe and Nilakshi put up a strong fight, but will they be able to take Lanka over the line?

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: After some resistance from the Lankan women, Rajeshwari Gayakwad breaks the partnership. This is a good fightback from India.

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: Some bad news coming in for India. In the women’s handball preliminary round Group B fixture, India were hammered 13-41 by Japan in Hangzhou.

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India At Asian Games 2023: In the tennis courts, the Indian pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Karman Kaur Thandi are through to the second round after a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win against Kazakhstan’s Zhanel Rustemova and Aruzhan Sagandykova.

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE – India At Asian Games 2023: Titas Sadhu gets two early wickets to get India back in the hunt. Just the start India wanted. LIVE | SL-W: 13/2 in 3 overs

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:06 PM IST

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE – India At Asian Games 2023: It is not a winning total, but yes, a fighting one for sure. The bowlers need to come up with the goods and make a match out of it. Sri Lanka need 117 to win.

