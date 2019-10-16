

















BEN vs MUM PKL 2nd Semi-Final LIVE: After semi-final 1 between the Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors, who have had a good season thus far would like to make it better when they lock horns with U Mumba in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The Fazel Atrachali-U Mumba outfit beat Haryana Steelers in the eliminators to reach the semis, whereas the Warriors booked a direct spot in semis after finishing second the PKL 2019 standings.

Live Score And Updates PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Semifinal 2

The Warriors will start as overwhelming favourites against U Mumba as they have defeated them on both occasions this season. Also, Bengal have been in top form as they have lost just one out of their last ten matches. The Warriors will hope Maninder Singh, who has been in rampaging form, can stamp his authority early on in the big clash.

PKL 2019 2nd Semi-Final Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakshsh, Rinku Narwal, Sukesh Hegde, K Prapanjan, Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Athul MS