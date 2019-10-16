Live Updates

  • 9:18 PM IST
    PKL 2019 Live Updates: Arjun Deshwal dashed out, another blow for U Mumba. Mumbai are reduced to just four men on the mat. Nabibakhsh then makes an empty raid for Bengal after which Sandeep Narwal makes a raid for U Mumba and comes back empty-handed.

    Bengal Warriors lead U Mumba 18-12 at half time.
    PKL 2019 Live Updates: Abhishek Singh is once again benched by the strong Bengal defence. Brilliant diving ankle hold from Rinku Narwal in the left corner. He waited for Singh to look away and the moment he did, Rinku pounced at him. BEN 16-12 MUM

    PKL 2019 Live Score and Updates: The semifinal 2 is equally poised at the moment as the points are swaying from one way to another. Prapanjan gets another and reduces U Mumba to three men. But Nabibakhsh’s laziness cost Bengal a point. BEN 11-9 MUM

    PKL 2019 Live Updates: Esmail Nabibakhsh struggled to find the escape route from four Mumba defenders. Point for both teams. On the other hand, K Prapnjan completed 100, and Abhishek Singh completed 200 raid points this season. BEN 7-7 MUM

    PKL 2019 Live Score and Updates: K. Prapanjan announced himself in style with a running-hand touch on Surender Singh. Big points for Bengal. BEN 4-3 vs MUM

    PKL 2019 Live Updates: Abhishek Singh opens his account for U Mumba with a hand touch and then defender Surinder dashes Ismail Nabibakhsh out of the court with a dash. Incredible stuff from Mumbai. MUM 2-1 BEN

    PKL 2019 Live Updates: U Mumba’s Arjun Deshwal starts the semifinal 2 of PKL 2019 with an empty raid. BEN 0-0 MUM

    U Mumba Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali.

    Substitutes: Mohit Balyan, Ajinkya Kapre, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harendra Kumar and Dong Geon Lee.


    Skipper Maninder Singh is not taking part in the all-important semifinal vs U Mumba!

BEN vs MUM PKL 2nd Semi-Final LIVE: After semi-final 1 between the Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors, who have had a good season thus far would like to make it better when they lock horns with U Mumba in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The Fazel Atrachali-U Mumba outfit beat Haryana Steelers in the eliminators to reach the semis, whereas the Warriors booked a direct spot in semis after finishing second the PKL 2019 standings.

The Warriors will start as overwhelming favourites against U Mumba as they have defeated them on both occasions this season. Also, Bengal have been in top form as they have lost just one out of their last ten matches. The Warriors will hope Maninder Singh, who has been in rampaging form, can stamp his authority early on in the big clash.

PKL 2019 2nd Semi-Final Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakshsh, Rinku Narwal, Sukesh Hegde, K Prapanjan, Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Athul MS