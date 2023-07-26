Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi T.T.C, UTT 2023: Gnansekaran Beat Kamal 3-0; Delhi Qualify For Play-Offs

Chennai Lions are placed on top of the table with 35 points whereas Season 3 finalist Dabang Delhi T.T.C. are lying in the second place with 33 points. A win will guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals, while a loss will also keep them in contention depending on the results of the remaining ties. 

Updated: July 26, 2023 7:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pune: Defending champions Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi T.T.C. will be keen to extend their winning run to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 when they meet on Wednesday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Achanta Sharath Kamal is in red-hot form and Chennai Lions will be hoping for a good show again from the Indian veteran. Sharath Kamal dominated Harmeet Desai of Goa Challengers in the last tie. World No. 33 Benedikt Duda and Yangzi Liu will also look to continue their winning performance in their last league-stage tie.

“The last tie was a good one as we won it by a big margin. We will give our best in the upcoming tie against Dabang Delhi T.T.C. Our squad has a lot of quality. We are the defending champions and it gives us a lot of confidence when we play against any opponent in Season 4,” commented Duda ahead of the next tie.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi T.T.C. defeated U Mumba TT in their last tie and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee will be eager to continue their fine form against Chennai Lions. International stars Barbora Balazova, three-time European championships medallist, and Jon Persson have been in terrific form as well.

Live Updates

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC: Yangzi Liu beats Sreeja Akula 12-8. Chennai have also booked their place in the playoffs. Bengaluru Smashers are out of contention.

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC: Next up is Liza Liu and Sreeja Akula.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC: Gnanasekaran takes a 3-0 lead over Sharath Kamal and wins the battle of the stalwarts! Delhi are now in the playoffs.

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC: In the first game going on between Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Gnanasekaran of Dabang Delhi are leading 2-0.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC: We are just few minutes away from the match-up. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates of the match.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our Live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis encounter between Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi TTC!

