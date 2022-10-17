West Indies vs Scotland, West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage match between West Indies and Scotland. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Heavily TROLLED Over Mohammed Shami's Absence in IND's T20 WC Warm-up Game vs AUS | VIRAL TWEETS

Mayers Departs, Scots Get Breakthrough. George Munsey has carried his team to a competitive total as Scotland finish on 160.

Berrington was the last man to depart for Scotland. MacLeod and Munsey are on strike. Jason Holder gets the much needed breakthrough for the Windies as he sends Michael Jones packing. The covers have come on and we are yet to have a match shortly. The covers are on, the drizzling has increased and the rain is pouring down. The match comes to a sudden halt. Not heavy rain, but enough to keep the fans waiting. Scotland off to a great start as they are now at 52/0 (5.3) West Indies face Scotland in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup group stages. Windies led by Nicholas Pooran will be looking to get off the mark with a crucial win, whereas Scotland would like to emulate what Namibia did to Sri Lanka.

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Yannic Cariah, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Shamarh Brooks.

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Chris Greaves, Calum MacLeod, Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Hamza Tahir, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Brandon McMullen.

Live Updates

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!! Scotland have the first breakthrough of the game!! Josh Davey removes Kyle Mayers! Is this the start of something special ? Windies need to be cautious. West Indies are now at 20/1 after 3 overs of play. WI 20/1 (3)

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: That’s it!! George Munsey’s heroics get Scotland past 160 on the board and this score will not be easy for the Windies. 66 off 53 balls and got 9 boundaries along the way. SCO 160/5 (20)

  • 11:46 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland have lost their 5th wicket, even though they are well set for a 150+ score. The Scots are now at 128/5 after 17 overs of play. SCO 128/5 (17)

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: Berrington is the last man to depart as Scotland are now at 98/3 after 14 overs of play. West Windies in the second phase of the game after the resumption has done really well to get a hold of the game. Scotland are now at 103/3. SCO (13.4)

  • 11:20 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: 11 overs gone, Scotland notch up 11 runs from the over. George Munsey looks in good touch and he looks well set for his half-century now. Scotland fight back. Scotland are now at 83/2. SCO 83.2 (11)

  • 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: 10 overs gone, Scotland have los their pacy start and are now at 72/2. Jason Holder gave the Windies the comeback they’ve asked for and Scots after a bright start have lost their way. SCO 72/2 (10)

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT! Just as I was speaking, the Windies have pocketed another wicket and it’s the captain- Matthew Cross!! Jason Holder does it again and the Scots are now in a spot of bother after losing quick wickets at the resumption. The rain pep talk has gone down well for Nicholas Pooran and Co. Scotland are now at 65/2. SCO 65/2 (9)

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: 8 overs gone, Scotland are now at 62/1. The drizzle is back but it’s bright and sunny as far as the weather is concerned. Scots have to rebuild again and the Windies will be looking to get an another wicket or two. SCO 62/1 (8)

  • 10:53 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: That’s OUT!! Windies finally have the wicket, just what the doctor ordered for them early in the resumption. Scotland lose Michael Jones, Jason Holder cleans up him up in style. Much needed breakthrough for the Windies. On comes Matthew Cross at the crease. WI 56/1 (6.4)

  • 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: Windies lose a review and concede 2 runs in the last two deliveries of the over. Scotland are currently at 54/0 after 6 overs of play and have done their bit to get themselves into a commanding position. The next 5 overs will be crucial and Nicholas Pooran and co need to pull their socks up and have some say in the game. WI 54/0 (6)