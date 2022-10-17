West Indies vs Scotland, West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage match between West Indies and Scotland. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Heavily TROLLED Over Mohammed Shami's Absence in IND's T20 WC Warm-up Game vs AUS | VIRAL TWEETS

Mayers Departs, Scots Get Breakthrough. George Munsey has carried his team to a competitive total as Scotland finish on 160. Also Read - LIVE | India vs Australia Score: 'Dangerous' Maxwell Departs; Finch Key to 187 Chase

Berrington was the last man to depart for Scotland. MacLeod and Munsey are on strike. Jason Holder gets the much needed breakthrough for the Windies as he sends Michael Jones packing. The covers have come on and we are yet to have a match shortly. The covers are on, the drizzling has increased and the rain is pouring down. The match comes to a sudden halt. Not heavy rain, but enough to keep the fans waiting. Scotland off to a great start as they are now at 52/0 (5.3) West Indies face Scotland in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup group stages. Windies led by Nicholas Pooran will be looking to get off the mark with a crucial win, whereas Scotland would like to emulate what Namibia did to Sri Lanka. Also Read - LIVE Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Nabi, Shakib Aim Winning Start

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Yannic Cariah, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Shamarh Brooks.

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Chris Greaves, Calum MacLeod, Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Hamza Tahir, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Brandon McMullen.