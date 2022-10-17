West Indies vs Scotland, West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage match between West Indies and Scotland. Also Read - LIVE | India vs Australia Score, T20 WC Warm-up Game: Surya Special Powers IND to 186/7

Jason Holder gets the much needed breakthrough for the Windies as he sends Michael Jones packing.

The covers have come on and we are yet to have a match shortly. The covers are on, the drizzling has increased and the rain is pouring down. The match comes to a sudden halt. Not heavy rain, but enough to keep the fans waiting. Scotland off to a great start as they are now at 52/0 (5.3)

West Indies face Scotland in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup group stages. Windies led by Nicholas Pooran will be looking to get off the mark with a crucial win, whereas Scotland would like to emulate what Namibia did to Sri Lanka.

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Yannic Cariah, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Shamarh Brooks.

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Chris Greaves, Calum MacLeod, Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Hamza Tahir, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Brandon McMullen.

Live Updates

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT! Just as I was speaking, the Windies have pocketed another wicket and it’s the captain- Matthew Cross!! Jason Holder does it again and the Scots are now in a spot of bother after losing quick wickets at the resumption. The rain pep talk has gone down well for Nicholas Pooran and Co. Scotland are now at 65/2. SCO 65/2 (9)

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: 8 overs gone, Scotland are now at 62/1. The drizzle is back but it’s bright and sunny as far as the weather is concerned. Scots have to rebuild again and the Windies will be looking to get an another wicket or two. SCO 62/1 (8)

  • 10:53 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: That’s OUT!! Windies finally have the wicket, just what the doctor ordered for them early in the resumption. Scotland lose Michael Jones, Jason Holder cleans up him up in style. Much needed breakthrough for the Windies. On comes Matthew Cross at the crease. WI 56/1 (6.4)

  • 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: Windies lose a review and concede 2 runs in the last two deliveries of the over. Scotland are currently at 54/0 after 6 overs of play and have done their bit to get themselves into a commanding position. The next 5 overs will be crucial and Nicholas Pooran and co need to pull their socks up and have some say in the game. WI 54/0 (6)

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T2O World Cup 2022: We are back for the game, Obed McCoy bowls the last three deliveries and in the final ball, we have an lbw appeal! Windies has gone for the review, Munsey looks in trouble as it is pad first.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T2O World Cup 2022: As we come nearer to the end of the powerplay, it’s time for Windies to come back with one or two wickets and put the opposition under pressure. Scotland need to keep up the momentum and keep on ticking the scoreboard. LIVE UPDATES SOON!

  • 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE WI v SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: The covers have come off and a pitch inspection will soon begin. The rain has stopped. As we speak the inspection is done and the resumption of the match is set at 16:15 local time, which is 10:45 am IST.

  • 10:31 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: Multiple time World Champions, West Indies need to get off to a positive start if they want to be the top two sides from their group. After Namibia’s victory, Scotland has upped their game.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T2O World Cup 2022: After the brilliant display by Namibia in the opening match, Netherlands vs UAE went down the wire as the European side prevailed a victory in a low scoring match. Meanwhile India in their warm-up match against Australia, the Men in Blue are cruising at 122/3.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2022: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match as it’s still pelting down here in Hobart. It’s too early to say that we will have overs cut-off. We have to wait and watch. Windies will be chalking a plan B now for sure to stop the ongoing onslaught of the Scottish openers. SCO 52/0 (5.3)