West Indies vs Scotland, West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage match between West Indies and Scotland. West Indies face Scotland in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup group stages. Windies led by Nicholas Pooran will be looking to get off the mark with a crucial win, whereas Scotland would like to emulate what Namibia did to Sri Lanka.

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Yannic Cariah, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Shamarh Brooks.

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Chris Greaves, Calum MacLeod, Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Hamza Tahir, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Brandon McMullen.