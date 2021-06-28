Live West Indies vs South Africa Score And Updates 2nd T20I

WI vs SA Live Updates 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the West Indies vs South Africa live T20I match from Queen's Park. After restricting South Africa to 166 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs, West Indies got off to a poor start, having lost Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle in quick succession. With little to no contribution coming from Pooran, Pollard and Russell, West Indies were left with a daunting task to chase down a fairly modest total set by the Proteas.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in the second T20I. After getting off to a brilliant start, South Africa lost their way in the middle after losing wickets at regular intervals. With no major contribution coming from the lower middle-order the Proteas could only manage 166 for 7. West Indies must have been mighty pleased with that effort, especially after the kind of start the visitors got.

After registering a dominating win in the series opener, West Indies will look to extend their lead in the five-match series. Windies overpowered the Proteas in all three departments on Saturday as visitors need some spark to give a tough fight to them in their backyard.

West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi