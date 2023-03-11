Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W Score, Match 9: Shafali Verma’s Blitzkrieg Power Delhi Capitals to 10-Wicket Victory
Published: March 11, 2023 9:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Delhi Capitals will aim to return to winning ways when the take on Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023 in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The Meg Lanning-led side won both their opening games before losing to Mumbai Indians in their last encounter. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are coming after beating RCB in their last encounter. Captain Beth Mooney has bee ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to injury with Sneh Rana appointed as full-time skipper. South African Laura Wolvaardt has been named Mooney’s replacement.

Live Updates

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: That’s it!! GAME OVER!! Delhi are back to winning ways and they chase down the total in 107/0. Shafali Verma’s 28-ball 76 has taken the Gujarat team by storm!! DEL 107/0 (7.1)

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: 3 overs gone, Delhi are on a rampaging run. 34/0 and there’s no one stopping it. DEL 34/0 (3)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma open innings for Delhi. Megh Garth has the new ball for Gujarat. Let’s Play!

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: That’s it! On comes on the end of 1st innings and Gujarat Giants put up 105 runs on the board. GG 105/9 (20)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: 17 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 89/7. Delhi have been super tonight. GG 89/7 (17)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Marizanne Kapp has completed her fifer and the Gujarat Giants batters are having a tough time in the middle. Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth are trying their level best for a turn around. GG 57/6 (11)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: OUT!! The Delhi bowlers are running all over Gujarat batters. Marizanne Kapp has already picked three wickets and now Shikha Pandey is the becomes the latest inductee. GG 24/4 (4)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: OUT!! Kapp strikes in the second ball of the over!! Meghana has been clean bowled and she takes the early walk back to the pavilion! What a start from the Capitals! Harleen Deol is the new batter in. GG 0/1 (0.4)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Sabbhineni Meghana and Laura Wolvaardt open innings for Gujarat. Marizanne Kapp has the new ball for Delhi. Let’s Play!

  • 7:14 PM IST
    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Laura Wolvaardt (GG): Very happy to be here. I am happy to bat anywhere, grateful for the opportunity. Looking forward to learning as much as I can, just want to enjoy the experience and make a few friends.

