LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W Score, Match 12: Dunkley Departs, Meghana-Deol Key For Mumbai Indians

MI-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Dunkley Departs, Meghana-Deol Key For Mumbai Indians. Fourth-placed Adani Gujarat Giants have won just one in their four matches so far. Having faced each other in the season opener, the Giants will be hoping to improve and stop the winning momentum of Mumbai Indians.

Published: March 14, 2023 9:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W Score, Match 12: Mumbai Indians Aim to Continue Winning Run Against Gujarat Giants.

LIVE | WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Match 12

Mumbai: Ahead of their crucial game against table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the ongoing WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants, head coach Rachael Haynes has said that that team’s future is is still in our hands and they just need to be focused and win next games in order to qualify for the finals.

Also Read:

Fourth-placed Adani Gujarat Giants have won just one in their four matches so far. Having faced each other in the season opener, the Giants will be hoping to improve and stop the winning momentum of Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland.

Live Updates

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: Gujarat have already lost Sophia Dunkley in the run-chase. Sciver-Brunt has claimed the wicket. GG 6/1 (2)

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: That’s it! On comes the end of the first innings. Mumbai Indians after a shaky start got themselves 162 on the board. A fighting total and it won’t be easy for Gujarat against the MI bowlers. MI 162/8 (20)

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: OUT!! Another one bites the dust!! The captain Sneh Rana has removed the promising Yastika Bhatia. Mumbai Indians are now at 89/3. MI 89/3 (12.3)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: OUT!!! Kim Garth has removed Nat Sciver-Brunt and Mumbai lose their second wicket of the game! On comes Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indians are trying their level best to up the run-rate. Bhatia is on her way to a half-century.

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: 10 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are now at 64/1. MI 64/1 (10)

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: 8 overs gone, Mumbai are now at 49/`1. The play is steady but Mumbai hasn’t been in their lethal form tonight. MI 49/1 (8)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: 3 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are currently reeling at 11/3. MI 11/1 (3)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: OUT!! As we speak Ashleigh Gardner has removed Hayley Matthews and Nat-Sciver Brunt has come down to the middle now. Big wicket for the Giants! MI 1/1 (1)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia open innings for Mumbai Indians. Ashleigh Gardner has the new ball for Gujarat.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: Harmanpreet Kaur at the TOSS | I thought I would win the toss, we were looking to bat first and so got what we wanted to do. They’re a good side, we just want to stick to our strengths, we’re always on the positive side. Just backing myself and the team-mates is the key for our wins. Same XI for us.

Published Date: March 14, 2023 9:35 PM IST

