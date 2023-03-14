Top Recommended Stories

Fourth-placed Adani Gujarat Giants have won just one in their four matches so far. Having faced each other in the season opener, the Giants will be hoping to improve and stop the winning momentum of Mumbai Indians.

Published: March 14, 2023 6:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE | WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match 9

Mumbai: Ahead of their crucial game against table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the ongoing WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants, head coach Rachael Haynes has said that that team’s future is is still in our hands and they just need to be focused and win next games in order to qualify for the finals.

Fourth-placed Adani Gujarat Giants have won just one in their four matches so far. Having faced each other in the season opener, the Giants will be hoping to improve and stop the winning momentum of Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: Yastika Bhatia opens up on her role as Mumbai opener- “I’m getting a chance to open the innings so that’s better for me because since childhood, I’ve always been an opener. So, this role suits me and I really enjoy biting at the top of the order because I can get as many balls to build my innings.”

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: In the first ever meeting between the two side, the Mumbai side ran out winners by a massive 143 runs. Can Gujarat salvage something from the reverse fixture ? We will find out in a few hours.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have won only one game in their first 4 games and are languishing at the second last position in the table.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: Mumbai Indians are enjoying their lead at the top of the table by winning all their first four games. Now heading into the 5th game against Gujarat Giants, Harmanpreet and Co will be definitely looking to maintain their good run.

  • 6:08 PM IST

  • 6:07 PM IST

  • 6:06 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Women’s Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants match!

Published Date: March 14, 2023 6:05 PM IST

