Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W Score, Match 12: Matthews Departs; Yastika, Sciver-Brunt Key For Mumbai
live

LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W Score, Match 12: Matthews Departs; Yastika, Sciver-Brunt Key For Mumbai

MI-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Matthews Departs; Yastika, Sciver-Brunt Key For Mumbai. Fourth-placed Adani Gujarat Giants have won just one in their four matches so far. Having faced each other in the season opener, the Giants will be hoping to improve and stop the winning momentum of Mumbai Indians.

Updated: March 14, 2023 7:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live WPL Today Match, Live WPL Today Match News, Live WPL Today Match Updates, Live WPL Today Match Scores, Live WPL Today Match Latest News, Live WPL Today Match Latest Updates, Live WPL Today Match Pics, Live WPL Today Match Playing XIs, Live WPL Today Match Toss Updates, MI-W vs GG-W, MI-W vs GG-W, MI-W vs GG-W, MI-W vs GG-W Live, MI-W vs GG-W Live Score, MI-W vs GG-W Live Updates, MI-W vs GG-W Live Pics, MI-W vs GG-W Live On Google, MI-W vs GG-W Live Score on Google, MI-W vs GG-W Live On Google Discover, MI-W vs GG-W On Google, MI-W vs GG-W Google Score, MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Google WPL 2023, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, MI vs GG, Mumbai vs Gujarat, MI-W vs GG-W, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Jio Cinemas, MI-W vs GG-W live updates, MI-W vs GG-W  live cricket streaming, MI-W vs GG-W live scores and updates, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI
LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W Score, Match 12: Mumbai Indians Aim to Continue Winning Run Against Gujarat Giants.

LIVE | WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match 9

Mumbai: Ahead of their crucial game against table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the ongoing WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants, head coach Rachael Haynes has said that that team’s future is is still in our hands and they just need to be focused and win next games in order to qualify for the finals.

Also Read:

Fourth-placed Adani Gujarat Giants have won just one in their four matches so far. Having faced each other in the season opener, the Giants will be hoping to improve and stop the winning momentum of Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland.

Live Updates

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: 3 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are currently reeling at 11/3. MI 11/1 (3)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: OUT!! As we speak Ashleigh Gardner has removed Hayley Matthews and Nat-Sciver Brunt has come down to the middle now. Big wicket for the Giants! MI 1/1 (1)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia open innings for Mumbai Indians. Ashleigh Gardner has the new ball for Gujarat.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: Harmanpreet Kaur at the TOSS | I thought I would win the toss, we were looking to bat first and so got what we wanted to do. They’re a good side, we just want to stick to our strengths, we’re always on the positive side. Just backing myself and the team-mates is the key for our wins. Same XI for us.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs G–W: Sneh Rana at the TOSS | We are going to bowl first, there is a little moistureand it’s a bit windy. Will help our pacers – two changes for us, Laura and Georgia are OUT, Dunkley and Sutherland are in. I’m feeling good (after being hit on the head in the last match).

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: TOSS UPDATE | Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: PITCH REPORT | The pitch at Brabourne Stadium looks the same from the previous match. But the spinners might get something out of it. Saika Ishaque can once again turn out to be menace against Gujarat at this track.

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W: Pooja Vastrakar didn’t feature for Mumbai Indians in their last match due to an unknown injury. We now have to wait and watch whether she is able to play tonight’s match or not.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 14, 2023 7:39 PM IST

Updated Date: March 14, 2023 7:39 PM IST

More Stories