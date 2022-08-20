India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI, India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, ZIM v IND, IND vs ZIM, Harare: Zimbabwe Collapse, India Need 162 To Clinch Series; Evans Departs, All-out On Cards For Hosts; Burl-Evans Steady Zimbabwe; Raza Falls As ZIM Lose Half Thier Side; Stand-in captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. India are currently leading the three-match series 1-0. A win in the second ODI will seal the series in their favour. After winning the toss, Rahul said pacer Deepak Chahar, who made a successful return to international cricket in the first ODI with 3-27 in seven overs, misses out on Saturday’s match and has been replaced by Shardul Thakur in the playing eleven.Also Read - IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zimbabwe vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Harare 12:45 PM IST August 20, Saturday

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (captain), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain and wicketkeeper), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga.

“Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface and obviously bowling first there’s something in the wicket, hopefully we get early wickets.” said Rahul.

“Looks a good wicket and we will try to put a good score on the board. The boys are very much aware of that and the process we are going through. We will come out and give our best effort. The top order has to see off the new ball and set it up for the middle order,” stated Chakabva.

Check all the live updates here: