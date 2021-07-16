Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Match Score And Updates 1st ODI

LIVE ZIM vs BAN Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh live 1st ODI match from Harare Sports Club. After losing the one-off Test, Zimbabwe will look to put on a much-improved performance in the limited-overs series against Bangladesh and will play for pride at home. The first ODI between Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh will be played on July 16 (Friday) in India. The hosts skipper Brendan Taylor won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh. Since this ODI series is part of the ICC Super League, it will be of utmost importance for both sides, from the 2023 World Cup qualification point of view. Zimbabwe had last played on ODI way back in November last year when they traveled to Pakistan and lost the series by 2-1.

On the other hand, Bangladesh had a good start to the tour with a convincing win in the only Test match. They are currently ranked 2nd in the ICC Super League table with 50 points and a net run-rate of 0.013. Musfiqur Rahim will miss this series due to personal issues.

See the latest Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Score, Live cricket updates here.