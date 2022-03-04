LIVE Shane Warne Dies At Age 52

New Delhi: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, who redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, according to a statement from his management.

The cricketing fraternity is in utter shock and disbelief since the news broke out.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

He immortalised himself with the ‘ball of the century’ in 1993 when as a 24-year-old, he deceived Mike Gatting at Old Trafford with a delivery that landed on the leg stump and, as the Englishman tried to defend, turned viciously to clip his off bail. Gatting was left in disbelief by the big leg break, a craft that was dying before Warne revived it with his guile.

He was the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800. In 2007, Cricket Australia and Sri Lanka Cricket named the Test series between the two sides the Warne Muralitharan Trophy in the duo’s honour.

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.