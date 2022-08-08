Live Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford CWG 2022 Table Tennis Men’s Singles final: The grand old man of Indian table tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal turned the clock back to make his first singles final since 2016 as he prevailed over Paul Drinkhall of England to set up a summit clash with another Englishman Liam Pitchford, who got the better of India’s G Sathiyan to prevent an all-Indian men’s singles final.Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games Final 2022: Nathan Ephraums Scores; Australia Lead 2-0 in First Quarter

Sharath, who had already won gold in Men’s Team competition here, had along with his partner G Sathiyan lost to Drinkhall and Pitchford in the Men’s Doubles final, settling for a silver. Sharath and SAthiyan had lost to Drinkhall and Pitchford 3-2 in a closely fought match, going down 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to settle for a silver medal. Also Read - LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, CWG Medal Tally: Sindhu, Lakshya Win GOLD; Focus on TT, Hockey Final

So, the Men’s Singles semifinals was a perfect setting for revenge for the Indians as Sharath was up against Drinkhall and Sathiyan was to play against Pitchford. Also Read - Who Is Lakshya Sen, India's Latest Badminton Sensation to Win Gold Medal at CWG 2022?

Live Updates

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford: What an opening game, superb exchanges from both players. This match has the makings of going down to the wire again. The quality has been top-notch. LIVE | IND 11-13 ENG | Men’s TT Singles Final

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford: Pitchford has been serving well, especially his short serve. He is controlling with his serves. Both players eyeing early edge in this summit clash.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford: Pitchford beat two Indians in his past two games, can he make it a hattrick of Indian scalps? We will find out soon. The players are warming-up for the big one. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford: This is the fifth career meeting between the two players. That means they are well-versed with each others game. That helps in a big final like this.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford: The two players are on the court and it is set up beautifully. We have already seen a lot of Kamal and Pitchford a lot over the past week at Birmingham. This will be for one final time, who wins it?

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford: Ideally, Sharath would like to get a good start that helps in a big final like this. Getting in the groove early could be the key in the Gold medal match that is coming up shortly.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford: Sathiyan wins Bronze medal match. What a game it was. Tested both players, went down to the wire. Now, the focus will shift on the Gold medal match where Sharath Kamal would be in action.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford: OMG, Drinkhall has staged a comeback here. The final game has swung like a pendulum and it is not over yet. What a game this! It is 8-8 after Sathiyan was leading 8-1.

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford: Currently, Sathiyan has taken his bronze medal match into the deciding seventh game. This game has well and truly gone down to the wire. Can he hold his nerves in the final bit here and clinch the bronze?

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford: Lakshya Sen wins and we are sure Prakash Padukone would be happy. It was Prakash under whom Lakshya started his badminton journey. Lakshya has surely graduated with this win. Now, it is over to Sharath Kamal.