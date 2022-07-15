Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Sindhu, Saina, Prannoy Eye S/F Berth

Big day for India shuttlers in the Singapore Open as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy would be playing their quarter-final clashes on Friday eyeing a spot in the semis. Sindhu will be facing China’s Hay Yue in the last-eight, while Saina Nehwal will be up against Japan’s Aya Ohori. Meanwhile, Prannoy will face Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.Also Read - Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Qualify For Quarter Finals

Live Updates

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: For the first time in the match, Sindhu has taken a slender three-point lead. This is crucial heading into the midway point of the second game. LIVE | IND 10-7 CHN

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: One has to admit, the Chinese girl has certainly punched above her weight and is giving Sindhu a lot to think about. Sindhu is having to dig deep here. Exciting stuff! LIVE | IND 8-6 CHN

  • 10:56 AM IST

    Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Unforced errors have hurt Sindhu as she may lose the opening game. Her net play has let her down. These are things she would like to turn in the second game. LIVE | IND 17-21 CHN

  • 10:48 AM IST

    Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Sindhu is trailing and that is not good news. She needs to pull things back. A few easy points would help her. LIVE | IND 10-13 CHN

  • 10:44 AM IST

    Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Slowly but surely Sindhu is getting in her groove. Still early days, but the Indian looks sharp and that is a good sign.

  • 10:42 AM IST

    Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Both players are trying to find their feet in the game as they test one another with variations early in the opening game. LIVE | IND 6-7 CHN

  • 10:38 AM IST

    Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Both players will look to get an early lead. That could make all the difference in this encounter.

  • 10:35 AM IST

    Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Sindhu and Yue start warm-ups, this is set to be a cracker. The India starts favourite, but she is certainly going to be pushed to the limit.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Sindhu would play the first match of the day and her opponent is Han Yue of China. It will not be an easy game for the Indian. The match set to start shortly.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates from the Singapore open on Friday. It could be a triple delight for India as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy would feature in their quarter-final clashes. Stay hooked to this space.