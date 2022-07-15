Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Sindhu, Saina, Prannoy Eye S/F Berth

Big day for India shuttlers in the Singapore Open as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy would be playing their quarter-final clashes on Friday eyeing a spot in the semis. Sindhu will be facing China’s Hay Yue in the last-eight, while Saina Nehwal will be up against Japan’s Aya Ohori. Meanwhile, Prannoy will face Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.Also Read - Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Qualify For Quarter Finals

Singapore Open, Singapore Open schedule, Singapore Open Badminton News, Singapore Open live streaming, Singapore Open updates, Singapore Open results, Singapore Open highlights, PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu news, PV Sindhu age, PV Sindhu titles, Saina Nehwal, Saina Nehwal news, Saina Nehwal titles, HS Prannoy, HS Prannoy news, HS Prannoy age, HS Prannoy titles, Badminton News, PV Sindhu vs Han Yue Also Read - Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal Reach 2nd Round; Kidambi Srikkanth Loses to Mithun Manjunath

Also Read - Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy Storms Into Semis, Beats World No.14 Kanta Tsuneyama

Live Updates

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Aya Ohori beats Saina Nehwal 21-13, 15-21, 22-20

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: And all of a sudden it is Ohori who has match point. Saina would rue the lost opportunities. Saina LOSES.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: MATCH point for Saina and she has two of them. Can she do it? She cannot in her first attempt. She has another, cannot get closer than this. Ohori draws level. LIVE | IND 20-20 JPN

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: Saina within distance of a semi-final spot. She has fought hard after she was outplayed in the opening game. This is the true sign of a champion. Desperate need of points for Ohori.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: The lead has whittled down to one. What a comeback from Ohori. Can Saina hold her nerves to go through?

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: Saina has played some incredible shots to find herself in the lead in the decider. But there is still some way to go and it is not going to be easy. LIVE | IND 16-13 JPN

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: YES, there is going to be a decider and Saina has ensured that in style. She showed patience, consistency and grit to win the second game. She would now have the momentum heading into the all-important decider. LIVE | IND 21-15 JPN

  • 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: Saina now in a good position to take this to the rubber. Ohori makes a late challenge, loses it

  • 1:29 PM IST

    The match referee having a word with Saina. Cannot understand what is it all about.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: The Indian has a lead but she still has to keep fighting against the formidable Japanese. Ohori knows she can stage a comeback here and hence is fighting for every point. LIVE | IND 15-10 JPN