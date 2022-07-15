Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Sindhu, Saina, Prannoy Eye S/F Berth

Big day for India shuttlers in the Singapore Open as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy would be playing their quarter-final clashes on Friday eyeing a spot in the semis. Sindhu will be facing China’s Hay Yue in the last-eight, while Saina Nehwal will be up against Japan’s Aya Ohori. Meanwhile, Prannoy will face Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.Also Read - Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Qualify For Quarter Finals

