Singapore Open Badminton LIVE Updates: Sindhu, Saina, Prannoy Eye S/F Berth

Big day for India shuttlers in the Singapore Open as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy would be playing their quarter-final clashes on Friday eyeing a spot in the semis. Sindhu will be facing China’s Hay Yue in the last-eight, while Saina Nehwal will be up against Japan’s Aya Ohori. Meanwhile, Prannoy will face Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.Also Read - Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Qualify For Quarter Finals

Live Updates

  • 12:28 PM IST

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: Some battle on the cards when Saina takes on the Japanese. She would like to join Sindhu in the semis. Will that happen, stay hooked to this space to find out…

  • 12:08 PM IST

  • 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: For Saina and Ohori, this will be the second meeting between both the players and Ohori leads the head-to-head record 1-0. They last met in 2021 at the Denmark Open with Ohori winning the match in straight sets.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: In moments from now, Saina Nehwal will lock horns with Aya Ohori of Japan. It is expected to be another nail-biter. Do not go anywhere. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: It cannot get stiffer, both players fighting for each point as the game enters the last two points. Sindhu has a match point and she is all pumped up. It has been a gruelling battle for the ace Indian badminton player. And with that she wins the match as the Chinese sprays it wide. There is a CHALLENGE. But the decision withheld. LIVE | IND 21-19 CHN | Sindhu wins.

  • 11:36 AM IST

  • 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: Sindhu in the lead finally and the crowd goes berserk. This is good from her point of view as she is inching closer to a semi-final berth.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE | Singapore Open Badminton Updates: Oh yes, Sindhu is fighting back with some aggressive badminton to level the scores. It is not over yet, she needs to keep her focus intact. LIVE | IND 14-14 CHN

  • 11:28 AM IST