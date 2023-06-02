ZEE Sites

  LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Hosts Eye Steady START
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Updated: June 2, 2023 10:12 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Sri Lanka host Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series starting June 2. The opening ODI would be played in Hambantota where both teams will eye winning start. This game will also give both sides and opportunity to fine tune their side ahead of the ODI World Cup. The big disappointment is that Rashid Khan would not be featuring in the series due to a lower back injury.

Live Updates

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Two overs are done and dusted and seems like Sri Lankan batters are taking time and working for a partnership to score a big total.
    SL 6/0 (2)

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Karunaratne is getting medical attention in the middle and hence a delay. The ball hit Karunaratne while he was taking a run.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Looks like a good pitch to bat on, but again, it is too early to make a statement like that. Let us wait a little longer to actually get an idea about the pitch being used today.

  • 10:05 AM IST

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Fazalhaq Farooqi starts proceedings with the ball. Nissanka and Karunaratne in the middle. It is time for action.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: The visitors got into a huddle after taking the field. The two Lankan openers have come out in the middle. Proceedings are ready to start.

  • 9:47 AM IST
    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka(c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara
    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
  • 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Wanindu Hasaranga misses out due to an injury. There was a fitness test he had appeared for in the morning, looks like he has not passed it.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: The visiting team has won the toss and have opted to field. Two debutantes for the hosts and surely eyes would be on them. Playing XIs coming up soon.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: So, two debuts in this match for the hosts. Matheesha Pathirana and Dushan Hemantha have received their ODI caps.

