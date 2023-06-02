LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Matthews Departs; Nissanka Key For Visitors

ZEE Sites

Updated: June 2, 2023 11:23 AM IST

Sri Lanka host Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series starting June 2. The opening ODI would be played in Hambantota where both teams will eye winning start. This game will also give both sides and opportunity to fine tune their side ahead of the ODI World Cup. The big disappointment is that Rashid Khan would not be featuring in the series due to a lower back injury.

Live Updates

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Matthews perishes after getting his eye in. This is a massive setback against the run of play. SL will now struggle against the Afghan bowlers.

  • 11:11 AM IST

  • 11:01 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Matthews is a big wicket here. He will have to get in and take charge of proceedings here if SL want a big score. LIVE | SL: 49/2 in 10 overs.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Mendis walks back and Angelo Matthews walks out to bat. This is a big moment in the match. The SL side would now have to get things back on track. LIVE | SL: 39/2 in 8 overs.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Well that was a good over by Fazalhaq Farooqi the bowler just picked up an early wicket.
    SL 8/1 (3)

  • 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Dimuth Karunaratne departs, Afghanistan got an early breakthrough. That was a bad shot by the experienced batter. Afg will now look for another quick breakthrough to put pressure on the batting side.
    SL 6/1 (2.2)

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Two overs are done and dusted and seems like Sri Lankan batters are taking time and working for a partnership to score a big total.
    SL 6/0 (2)

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Karunaratne is getting medical attention in the middle and hence a delay. The ball hit Karunaratne while he was taking a run.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Looks like a good pitch to bat on, but again, it is too early to make a statement like that. Let us wait a little longer to actually get an idea about the pitch being used today.

  • 10:05 AM IST

