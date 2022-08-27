LIVE Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20, Asia Cup 2022, Match 1st Score and Updates: The 2022 Asia Cup, to be played in the T20I format, promises an enthralling ride for fans who would be eager to see the best sides in Asia going head-to-head against each other. In 13 matches from August 27 to September 11, across Dubai and Sharjah, the top six teams from Asia will be vying for the trophy which was established 38 years ago co-incidentally in the UAE.Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Build-up, Asia Cup Match 1: Both Sides Eye Winning Start

Sri Lanka have a shown a lot of promise under new head coach Chris Silverwood. There is no dearth of talent in the squad and the event presents an ideal opportunity to become overnight stars and bring smiles on the faces of people struggling back home.

Afghanistan, under the leadership of the seasoned Mohmmad Nabi, will be looking to beat the higher-ranked teams, something they were unable to in the T20 World Cup here last year. Rashid Khan as usual will be their trump card with the ball and will be expecting the batters to step up.

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 1st T20 Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi