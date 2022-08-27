LIVE Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20, Asia Cup 2022, Match 1st Score and Updates: Afghanistan To Bowl First, Check Playing 11 | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We would have bowled first as well. Six batters, two all-ronders and three genuine bowlers. We’ve got two new faces – Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana are making their debuts.” | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – “We want to bowl first here. It’s a fresh wicket, there’s cricket after a long time in Dubai. We have plenty of all-rounders.”Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Build-up, Asia Cup Match 1: Both Sides Eye Winning Start

Pitch Report: There is definitely a bit of grass here. It will definitely keep the fast bowlers interested. It might grip a bit, but it'll be straight bowling from the spinners. This has been a great cricket ground in general. Terrific surface for batting and bowling, there should be a lot of runs.

The 2022 Asia Cup, to be played in the T20I format, promises an enthralling ride for fans who would be eager to see the best sides in Asia going head-to-head against each other. In 13 matches from August 27 to September 11, across Dubai and Sharjah, the top six teams from Asia will be vying for the trophy which was established 38 years ago co-incidentally in the UAE.

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 1st T20 Playing 11:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

