LIVE Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20, Asia Cup 2022, Match 1st Score and Updates: Afghanistan To Bowl First, Check Playing 11 | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We would have bowled first as well. Six batters, two all-ronders and three genuine bowlers. We’ve got two new faces – Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana are making their debuts.” | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – “We want to bowl first here. It’s a fresh wicket, there’s cricket after a long time in Dubai. We have plenty of all-rounders.”Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Build-up, Asia Cup Match 1: Both Sides Eye Winning Start

Pitch Report: There is definitely a bit of grass here. It will definitely keep the fast bowlers interested. It might grip a bit, but it’ll be straight bowling from the spinners. This has been a great cricket ground in general. Terrific surface for batting and bowling, there should be a lot of runs. Also Read - Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND-PAK Asia Cup Match: Want To Make My Team Win At Any Cost

The 2022 Asia Cup, to be played in the T20I format, promises an enthralling ride for fans who would be eager to see the best sides in Asia going head-to-head against each other. In 13 matches from August 27 to September 11, across Dubai and Sharjah, the top six teams from Asia will be vying for the trophy which was established 38 years ago co-incidentally in the UAE. Also Read - SL vs AFG T20 Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022 : When And Where To Watch In India

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 1st T20 Playing 11:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup: There has been only one game that has happened so far between the two sides. Sri Lanka won it quite comfortably by six wickets in the T20 WC 2016. Will Afghanistan equalize? Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup: Rashid Khan: Amazing journey (Afghanistan’s 100th T20I) so far. It’s a great achievement for us. This is a format we are famous for. We have done so well in the last few years. Happy and hopefully it keeps continuing. There are a few areas we have to work on and there are areas we are struggling for few years.

  • 7:14 PM IST

  • 7:13 PM IST

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup: He now has a contract with Dubai Capitals in UAE’s upcoming ILT20 competition early next year. UAE is also the country where Rajapaksa hit 53 off 31 balls in a Super 10 match against Bangladesh in last year’s ‘Men’s T20 World Cup, which fetched Sri Lanka a five-wicket victory.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup: Playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, the left-handed Rajapaksa exhibited his power-hitting skills through a couple of aggressive knocks. Rajapaksa, 30, played nine games for the Punjab Kings, scoring 206 runs at a high strike rate of 159.68.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup: Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa said his experience of playing IPL 2022, where he impressed while representing Punjab Kings, will create a lot of positivity within the national side ahead of their Asia Cup opener against Afghanistan on Saturday.

  • 6:42 PM IST

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup: Now, with the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia almost 50 days away, the Asia Cup serves as a perfect platform and of extra importance for all five teams barring Hong Kong to test their preparedness for the silverware in the shortest format of the game.