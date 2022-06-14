LIVE | SL vs AUS 1st ODI Score, Kandy

Even tough no points are at stake here, yet both the teams will have all to play for. Sri Lanka is going through testing times as a nation and the players would look to relief the pain of their countrymen. Australia, on the other hand, would like to dominate in the sub-continent as the conditions would pose a challenge for them.

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in Kandy on Tuesday.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana