Live SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score & Updates

Sri Lanka will be locking horns with Australia in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 16. Sri Lanka wants to register the first win to stay alive in the series. On the other hand, Australia will look to continue its winning momentum. Both sides have star players in their line-up and it is expected to be a mouthwatering game. Players to watch out for the match would be David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and for the hosts – they would bank heavily on Kusal Mendis.Also Read - SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele Stadium, 2:30 PM IST June 16, Thursday

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana Also Read - Highlights SL vs AUS 1st ODI Scorecard, Kandy: Maxwell Spoils Hasaranga's Party As Visitors Won By 2 Wickets

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood. Also Read - SL vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kandy, 2:30 PM IST June 14, Tuesday

Here are the Live Updates of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI

Live Updates

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: Sri Lanka would look to get off to a steady start against the Australian pace battery. It will not be an easy phase with the new ball for SL.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekele: Sri Lanka would hope to put up a better show than they did in the first ODI. Australia have problems and hence this is a good chance for the hosts to get one past the Aaron Finch-led side.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekelle: So, changes in both teams. Travis Head, Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson are in, they replace Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar and Jhye Richardson. One change for the hosts – Wanindu Hasaranga has obviously failed the fitness test, he’s replaced by Jeffrey Vandersay

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekelle: Matthew Kuhnemann debuts for Australia. This has happened because many players are not available for selection for this game.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekelle: In this kind of a scenario, Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann, could be getting a game. That would be a big opportunity for both the cricketers to impress the selectors.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekelle: For Australia, there are injury concerns. While Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis are ruled out of the series; Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh are in all probability not going to be available for selection.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekelle: It would be interesting to see how the pitch plays today. All that and the toss along with the playing XIs coming up in a while. Stay hooked to this space for all the match-related updates.

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score, Pallekelle: After Sri Lanka lost the opening ODI, they would have to comeback today and square the series. Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the second ODI. The toss and playing XI coming up soon.