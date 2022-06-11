LIVE Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Score and Match UpdatesAlso Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele, 7 PM IST June 11, Saturday

Update: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first. Also Read - SL vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Live in India

Both teams have opted for one change each. A minor calf injury means Mitchell Marsh misses out, while Sri Lanka have bolstered their spin attack, with Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Nuwan Thusara Also Read - David Warner Reveals Texting Aaron Finch During IPL 2022 To Help Him With His Form

Check Playing XI here

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka eye a consolation in the 3rd T20 after Australia survived an electric spell from leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/33) to beat the hosts by three wickets in the second T20I and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at R Premadasa Stadium.

Veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (26 not out) handled the immense pressure of batting with the tail to secure victory with 13 balls to spare.

Chasing a low total of 125 runs for win, openers Aaron Finch and David Warner came out intent on powering Australia to victory as quickly as possible. However, Hasaranga weaved some spin magic to turn the tables.