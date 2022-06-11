LIVE Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Score and Match UpdatesAlso Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele, 7 PM IST June 11, Saturday

Update: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first. Also Read - SL vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Live in India

Both teams have opted for one change each. A minor calf injury means Mitchell Marsh misses out, while Sri Lanka have bolstered their spin attack, with Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Nuwan Thusara Also Read - David Warner Reveals Texting Aaron Finch During IPL 2022 To Help Him With His Form

Check Playing XI here

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka eye a consolation in the 3rd T20 after Australia survived an electric spell from leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/33) to beat the hosts by three wickets in the second T20I and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at R Premadasa Stadium.

Veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (26 not out) handled the immense pressure of batting with the tail to secure victory with 13 balls to spare.

Chasing a low total of 125 runs for win, openers Aaron Finch and David Warner came out intent on powering Australia to victory as quickly as possible. However, Hasaranga weaved some spin magic to turn the tables.

Live Updates

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: There is not a lot of bounce here despite the fact that it is a hard pitch. FOUR!! David Warner continues to dominate. Both openers are pouncing on anything that is even marginally full. AUS 38-0 after 4.4 overs.

  • 7:11 PM IST
    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: FOUR!!! Brilliant boundary by the Australian captain. This is an excellent over. Straight down the ground and the fielder had no clue. AUS 15-0 after 2 overs.
  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: Chamika Karunaratne will begin the proceedings for Sri Lanka. David Warner is taking strike as captain Aaron Finch is at non striker’s end. AUS 0-0 after 0.2 overs.

  • 6:42 PM IST

  • 6:41 PM IST

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 6:28 PM IST

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: Toss is scheduled at 6:30 PM IST. Both captain are in the middle for the toss. Which ever team wins the toss might elect to bat first.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: After the T20I series ends, Sri Lanka and Australia will face off in five ODI matches starting on June 14 and ending on June 24.

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: In the second T20I on Wednesday, Australia survived an electric spell from rising leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/33) to win by three wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka were also fined 40% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.